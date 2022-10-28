Nearly one year ago, Uncensored America, a student organization at Penn State, hosted Milo Yiannopoulos on campus. Yiannopoulos is a consummate provocateur and the self-proclaimed “most fabulous supervillain on the internet.” His homophobic remarks and countenancing of pedophilia (for which he later apologized) render him an incredibly controversial figure.

In the lead-up to his speech on Penn State’s State College campus last November, posters advertising the event were splayed across campus, including in the HUB-Robeson Center, an aptly named building that is heavily trafficked. The posters featured Yiannopoulos in a leather jacket and aviator shades, with the tagline “PRAY THE GAY AWAY” written in bold above his head.

The posters were meant to incite rage — and they did. Students decried the university for giving someone like Yiannopoulos a platform to speak.

The problem was, of course, that Penn State did not sponsor or give Yiannopoulos the platform. Uncensored America did. The student organization was well within its rights to host Yiannopoulos, a reality that the university acknowledged in a statement: “As a public university, we are fundamentally and unalterably obligated under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment to protect various expressive rights, even for those whose viewpoints offend our basic institutional values. To do otherwise not only violate the Constitution but would undermine the basic freedom each of us shares to generally think and express ourselves as we wish.”

When Yiannopoulos finally descended onto Penn State’s campus, he was confronted by a considerably large group of student protesters who faced off against a small contingent of Yiannopoulos supporters.

While impassioned and sometimes virulent, the protesters remained peaceful, and the rights enshrined in the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution were allowed to play out.

On Monday, Penn State faced another challenge — with less promising results that portend a horrifying trend on both college campuses and for democracy.

This time, Uncensored America sponsored an event featuring Gavin McInnes, a founding member of the Proud Boys, and Alex Stein, a far-right commentator who's been featured on shows like “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Ahead of their arrival on campus for Monday’s appearance, Penn State released a statement similar to the one made ahead of Yiannopoulos’ speech, calling the rhetoric of McInnes and Stein “repugnant and denigrating” but reaffirming its inviolable commitment to the First Amendment.

And, much like before the Yiannopoulos event, students organized to protest the event.

In the hours leading up to the event, Penn State began to resemble not a college campus where dialogue between disparate groups is meant to have its brightest, most protected platform, but a veritable battleground.

Students hurled insults at Stein, who spent the hours before the event sauntering around campus and engaging with enraged students. (Before the event, Penn State presciently said that confrontation is the ingredient that fuels provocateurs like Stein.)

In a confrontation with a female student that has since gone viral, Stein wryly smiles as the student screams in his face, hurling expletives before taking a moment to gather up a ball of saliva in her mouth, then hurling that onto Stein’s jacket. (In Pennsylvania, spitting on someone can result in a criminal conviction, but a police officer standing mere feet away from the incident stood by idly, seemingly not impressed.)

As the event drew closer, protests grew more rancorous, with reports of pepper spray being used by a supporter of McInnes and Stein. In an alert that went out to students, Penn State’s University Police told students to “avoid Thomas Building area,” where McInnes was slated to speak. “Crowd at Thomas bldg. is an unlawful disturbance. Leave the area or be subject to arrest.”

Shortly after, the event was canceled, with the university citing safety concerns.

Protesters celebrated the cancellation and the defeat of the “fascists” McInnes and Stein. Though the irony may be lost on the students who forcibly censored individuals from speaking on a college campus, it is not lost on me.

Indeed, the same students who reviled McInnes and Stein as “fascists” should also reserve the word for themselves, as one of its key tenets is the suppression of opposition. For a fascist, ideological dissent is a bête noire.

Unwittingly, the students who blocked McInnes and Stein from speaking were acting like the fascists they were desperately trying to silence. This encapsulates the contradiction of individuals from the far left: champions of inclusion and diversity, but with one caveat — you must agree with us.

As a former Penn State student, having graduated from the university in August, I am dismayed at what happened on Monday. McInnes and Stein do express views that are oftentimes contemptible and unaligned with the values of many Americans. But that does not mean that their speech should be stymied.

Universities should act as sacrosanct grounds, where the rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment, are promoted and protected. College campuses are where students not only should but must encounter ideas that are opposed to their own. Instead, ideological echo chambers run rampant, and students fail to learn how to engage in civil, productive dialogue.

To student protesters, Monday night’s event cancellation was a resounding victory, one that reaffirmed the righteousness of their agenda. But for the First Amendment, American universities and democracy, Monday night was a defeat — a grim reminder of the perils of groupthink and the suppression of free speech.

Michael Votano was born in Lancaster County. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently serves as a media specialist for the state House of Representatives’ Democratic Caucus. This column reflects his personal views.