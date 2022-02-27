As a 5-year-old with endless energy, my mother enrolled me in summer theater camp. Thus began my life in the field I love.

I spent several summers at camp, learning as much as I could. I studied theater in college, and during my first show, we were given freedom to decide how to develop our characters onstage, and tell the truth through our storytelling without losing ourselves completely, a technique I center in my own directing process.

After college I moved to Lancaster because of the many theaters we have here. I quickly learned that just because I was a good actress didn’t mean I would easily get roles. I had to set my sights on shows that were within my wheelhouse. It wasn’t until spring 2016, seven months after I moved to Lancaster, that I realized my uniqueness as a Black woman in theater.

I was cast in “Facing Our Truth: Ten Minute Plays on Trayvon, Race, and Privilege,” produced by Creative Works of Lancaster. The play was “Night Vision” by Dominique Morisseau, a Black woman playwright, and our director was a Black man, Ismail Smith-Wade-El (now Lancaster City Council president and a Democratic candidate for the state House). We bonded, and soon I felt comfortable enough to open up about my insecurities.

I told Izzy that I grew up in a white family on a farm in rural Pennsylvania and I didn’t “sound Black.” And in that moment, Izzy looked at me and asked, “Starleisha, are you a Black woman?” “Of course,” I replied. “Then you sound like a Black woman, and you are Black enough. You don’t have to be anything other than who you are.”

A few years later, after watching so many of my talented Black friends be cast as enslaved persons, maids or diversity hires, I decided that enough was enough. If the white Lancaster theaters weren't going to come to their senses and make room for us, I would do it myself.

So in 2020, I launched Disrupt Theatre Company. I knew that the first play I wanted to produce was “Smart People” by African American playwright and academic Lydia R. Diamond. I also knew that I wanted my friend Corey Landis, who is also a Black woman, to experience being in a show that centers a smart, Black woman who could hold her own.

During the rehearsal process for “Smart People,” Corey and I had a conversation that was much like the conversation I had with Izzy. I assured Corey that her existence as a Black woman, no matter where she grew up or how she sounded, was enough. All she had to do was be herself.

Part of what I do professionally is have hard conversations, and ask hard questions. How do we tell stories of historically marginalized people while preserving the dignity and humanity of artists who are Black, Indigenous and people of color? I’ve observed that plays and musicals that center Black death and Black pain as a means to evoke emotion can take a negative emotional toll on the Black actors who are onstage.

In 2016, I was in “Big River," a musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” My character was an enslaved woman singing about freedom for her and her fellow captives. It was an intense moment in the show and the pressure to do it justice was ever-present. The week Philando Castile was killed by police in Minnesota in front of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter, I broke down in tears at rehearsal. How was I to convey the desire for freedom in “pre-Civil War Mississippi” when freedom wasn’t present in 2016? Every performance, I left the theater feeling heavy and exhausted. I knew I couldn’t perform like this again.

Disrupt Theatre Company’s goal is to center Black joy, Black love, Black friendship and Blackness in all its forms onstage. Are there some shows that deal with heavier themes that we will present? Of course. But my commitment to honoring the Black experience means that I will hire professionals to be available to fill in any gaps I cannot fill. Black, Indigenous and people of color as directors and stage managers. Black, Indigenous and people of color as intimacy coordinators, psychologists, clergy members and trained social justice facilitators. These are all necessary hires when presenting shows that center the Black experience.

I am of the belief that if theater is a safe and brave space to have fun, be ourselves and explore, then Black folks and other people of color need to be protected, supported and appropriately compensated every step of the way. Otherwise, it is negligence for the sake of art and it can lead to racial harm and violence.

Lancaster is uniquely situated to support organizations like Teatro Paloma, Lancaster’s Latinx theater company, and Disrupt Theatre Company, and the tireless work that artists who are Black, Indigenous and people of color put into our events.

If Lancaster is the cultural hub that we brag about it being, we need to show that we value the humanity of our diverse populations and allow us to be fully ourselves — offstage and onstage.

Starleisha Michelle Gingrich is a Lancaster-based storyteller, creative and theater professional. She is also the outreach and education coordinator at the Fulton Theatre and a social justice educator through YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity. She founded Disrupt Theatre Company in 2020.