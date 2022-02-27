“Protect Black migrants!” echoed the crowd. Those same words were emblazoned on our bright yellow T-shirts, and Nana Gyamfi’s powerful voice trembled through the megaphone.

My eyes watered as I heard the moving story of a Haitian mother whose husband had been recently deported. We peacefully demonstrated and listened as nationally renowned activist Nana Gyamfi, executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, urged the crowd to celebrate the Black immigrant story.

It was a warm autumn morning in Nevada, as I was participating in a demonstration and news conference in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Investigations building where, just above us, captives were being held in solitary confinement. I was far from Lancaster but felt at home as I found myself on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard, bearing witness to the struggles of Black immigrants and refugees.

I was joined by other refugee and immigrant activists from across the country and local faith leaders as we stood in solidarity against anti-Black immigration policy.

I was representing Church World Service Lancaster at the National Immigrant Integration Conference this past October. The local media, and even folks walking by, stopped and joined the demonstration organized by the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, a sponsor of the conference. Hearing the collective chanting voices of the crowd, as we bore witness to the struggles of Black immigrants, was a moment I will never forget. It was a clear reminder of the need to protect Black immigrants in the organizing work I do back home.

The need for the protection of Black immigrants has never been more important. A Pew Research Center study released last month found that 1 in 10 Black people in the U.S. are immigrants. Black refugees and immigrants have historically faced extreme challenges as victims of enslavement, exploitation, political persecution and ethnic cleansing. Even after resettlement, Black immigrant and refugee families still face challenges in their assimilation and integration into their new communities. They are often wrongfully discriminated against for not just being foreigners, but simply because they are Black.

Lancaster County is so fortunate to have a large and diverse refugee and immigrant community. Many of us are Black immigrants, and our stories and contributions ought to be highlighted. Lancaster has become a new home where former refugees — from Haiti to Rwanda, from South Sudan to Democratic Republic of Congo — can become proud Lancastrians and where a Haitian American, Lochard Calixte, can even serve on Lancaster City Council.

Lancaster is also lucky to have many Black immigrant entrepreneurs, business owners and faith leaders. However, we must support these leaders and collectively uplift and celebrate our Black immigrant communities. We have worked on the COVID-19 front lines, marched peacefully in the protests sparked by George Floyd’s killing, and continue to be strong pillars in our society. Lancaster is better because of its Black immigrant communities.

Certified by the Georgia-based nonprofit Welcoming America as a “Welcoming City,” Lancaster must support the diversity and welcoming spirit that is entrenched in the history of not only the city but Lancaster County as a whole. Across our county, languages like Kinyarwanda, Swahili and Amharic can be heard from East Petersburg to Ephrata. It is up to us to celebrate our new neighbors and mitigate the challenges and discrimination they may face as new Lancaster County residents.

We must call on our elected officials to join the more than 100 members of Congress who have recently asked President Joe Biden to address the “disparate and often inhumane treatment” of Black immigrants. We must also support refugee nonprofit and resettlement organizations that are anticipating more refugees because the Biden administration raised the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022. It will take all of us to advocate for the needed change.

I often look back on that warm morning in Nevada and am reminded to continue to celebrate Black voices in my community and vow to always protect Black immigrants. As we near the end of this Black History Month, let us recognize and celebrate the contributions of our Black immigrant communities and learn from the wisdom of their stories. Our newest neighbors are counting on us.

Ahmed Ahmed is a former refugee and community organizer who lives in Lancaster city.