Black History Month, or as some refer to it, Black Heritage Month, is a period that recognizes the contributions of individuals and events within the African diaspora, both past and present. It is meant to honor the contributions of African Americans in a democratic society, as well as in society and culture — in short, civil society.

Its origin in 1926 was thanks to historian Carter G. Woodson and what is now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

The contributions of African Americans are highlighted this month as part of their larger contributions rooted in the bedrock of society — contributions in which pain, toil and sacrifice helped give birth to paths forward, moving from human struggle to advancements in human society, demonstrating the net effect of what human decency can yield and how it takes shape day in and day out. Its observance each February has become part of an American social fabric seeped in democratic culture, like snow melts into the deep dark earth, as the late spoken-word poet b.f. maiz would describe.

Though birthed in the U.S., Black History Month is also recognized by governments in other places throughout the world, including Canada. Its remembrance and appreciation have had an effect on social life like "a river being stone-smacked," with ripples spreading outward across to a sea of others, as maiz metaphorically observed. Many reflect on the contributions of those within the African diaspora — in particular, lessons learned from history, taught and remembered as a framework from which to advance humanity.

All of us participate in the divine drama known as the human struggle. And positive ways to advance humanity within human struggles ought not to be optional nor forgotten. Hence, neither should Black History Month.

Consider the challenges involved in social change, a long and dreary road especially when institutions of power and influence are involved. Institutional change does not occur overnight because of highly publicized events. It’s a process that evolves gradually with deliberate, strategic effort. Patience can also bring revelations filled with pain and mixed with love while growing deep like Langston Hughes’ poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers”:

I’ve known rivers:

I’ve known rivers ancient as the world and older than the flow of human blood in human veins.

My soul has grown deep like the rivers.

In popular culture, we often remember the efforts of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we celebrate in January — in particular, his efforts to move Black civil rights to the forefront. King exemplified the traditions of ancestral change; his were the Hughes-like poetic rhythms of the Gospel preacher he was. Amid segregation, and dehumanizing and rigid caste-like conditions for Black Americans, King helped to advance human civilization by using nonviolent protest traditions in the quest for Black equality.

What brought the condition of Blacks to the foreground was a larger body politic seeing the inequality Blacks experienced through television reports. Similarly, the brutality that minorities experience was embodied by George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed by police in Minneapolis last May. His death served as the catalyst for nationwide and global protest marches for equality.

Marches toward Black equality often have called for legislative and judicial reforms that bring about social change. We should reflect during Black History Month on how institutions of power have been changed by Black leaders such as educator Mary McLeod Bethune, who was an adviser to presidents, the first African American to lead a federal agency and founder and president of what is now Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

Or consider Charles Hamilton Houston, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Amherst College, the first Black editor of the Harvard Law Review and later vice dean of Howard University School of Law. At Howard, Houston developed a comprehensive approach to social change, including the use of law and the legal process to help improve the plight of Blacks and others similarly situated.

As the NAACP website explains, Houston “was a mentor to Thurgood Marshall, who argued Brown v. Board of Education and was later appointed to the Supreme Court. Houston used his post at Howard to recruit talented students into the NAACP’s legal efforts,” including Marshall.

Houston fought against unequal education, designing “a strategy of attacking segregation in law schools — forcing states to either create costly parallel law schools or integrate the existing ones.” The 1954 ruling in Brown v. the Board of Education — which found that segregating children in public schools by race was unconstitutional — “was testament to the master strategy formulated by Houston,” the NAACP website states.

J. Clay Smith Jr., a late dean of the Howard University School of Law, described the “Houstonian School of Jurisprudence” as the recognition that “the law is a tool for social engineering and may be conceptually applied to free human beings from a status of legal nonbeing to pure legal existence. ... Blacks must never forget the jurisprudence of the past that locked them out of every definition of their personhood and their claim of citizenship. Therefore, they must initiate new and supplemental ideas to the nation in the field of politics, religion, education, law and economics aimed at securing liberty and equality.”

What Black History Month provides are reflections, insights and inspiration about how African Americans effected gradual change at institutions of power. It gives us hope about how participants in human struggles can advance society.

In her last will and testament, Mary McLeod Bethune wrote that she was leaving those who would follow in her footsteps hope that they would be “unhindered by race taboos and shackles” and would “benefit from more than 330 years of ceaseless striving and struggle.” She left them the “challenge of developing confidence in one another,” and a “thirst for education,” as well as “respect for the uses of power,” and faith, with which “nothing is impossible.”

And “I leave you racial dignity,” she wrote. “We have given something to the world as a race and for this we are proud and fully conscious of our place in the total picture of mankind’s development. ... The Freedom Gates are half-ajar. We must pry them fully open.”

Dr. Aaron C. Porter is a senior fellow with the Urban Ethnography Project at Yale University, an assistant professor of sociology at Millersville University, and a faculty member in African American Studies at Millersville.