The concept of bipartisanship is one I fear we lose grasp of, especially today. We need to be held accountable, just as our political leaders do.
Many serious issues come forward only to be slammed into submission as our leaders argue for months on end, creating nothing but deadlock while the nation suffers. This creates tension and distrust among parties rather than the peace needed for rational decision-making.
It almost seems a concept lost to us, especially in the digital age, but many U.S. events created unity for us, such as World War II and 9/11.
These major American events created, for a time, a symbol of willingness and devotion to accomplish what was set forth, even in the darkest times that tested us.
People can represent the concept of unity, such as the late Sen. John McCain did during his time in office. He understood that to have a deal go through, one must stay flexible and have compromise in mind. Without it, collapse is almost guaranteed.
All we need to do is to see ourselves on the other side of an issue and try to feel how one would feel on that side, instead of resigning ourselves to just massive disagreements and even violence.
And the duty of our elected representatives should be directed toward national stability. They should be able to overcome differences to create an effective government.
This is the country of the free, so we can choose to do as we wish. But in this geopolitically high-pressured world today, we should be able to come together when necessary.
Noah Neff is in grade 12 at Solanco High School.