“What use would a carpenter have for biology?”

That was the question John Krill, a defense attorney representing the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature, asked of one school superintendent last month during the landmark school funding trial in state Commonwealth Court.

Ironically, life sciences exemplify the long history of controversy over schools as potential engines of equality. Biology was introduced to schools about a century ago for the express purpose of closing the educational, health and economic gaps that persisted between urban and rural youth.

But conflicts over whether it should be taught, and then over how it should be taught, saw the dreams of progressive education reformers disappear amid manufactured moral outrage that insisted that schools were corrupting young minds.

This recent courtroom question reveals a deeper ideological conceit about the very purpose of education and who schools are for.

No one is born a carpenter. But everyone is born needing food, clean and safe homes, and ways to coexist alongside other people, plants and animals. In the early 20th century, these needs were especially visible in America’s largest cities, which were experiencing diverse population growth driven by both the Great Migration from the rural South and immigration from overseas.

Science educators in major U.S. cities began to develop a new way of teaching the life sciences that better matched the needs of their students. They replaced the standard curriculum of separate semesters of botany and zoology with a new way to teach about the living world. They organized “biology” classes that highlighted common features of plants, animals and people — teaching concepts like cellular theory, the energy produced and consumed by metabolism, heredity and genes, and artificial and natural selection.

This new biology didn’t happen simply because it was more “scientific.” It had explicit public health and social reform goals.

Many of the teachers who contributed to the new pedagogy were influenced by the educational philosophy of John Dewey, and from these idealists came the notion that schools educated not just a future laborer, but the entire citizen — a person who would have a career, family, hobbies and a vote.

But this wasn’t just driven by ideology. The teachers who revamped biology were motivated by what they saw in the classroom every day: urban students, many the children of immigrants, undernourished and living in squalid conditions. They saw biology as a way to teach people to eat nutritiously, keep their homes and bodies clean, lift themselves up economically, and avoid the spread of disease, whether transmitted by air, food or sexual activity.

Over time, people recognized that these goals also would benefit students who didn’t live in big cities, especially as the country continued to grow and create new industrial jobs.

The old botany-zoology curriculum still made some sense for people living and working on farms, but biology (and the new mode of science teaching more generally) gave students the freedom to seek out new places to live and new prospects for work.

The parallels are clear. Fair educational funding gives all students an equal chance at that opportunity, and at both economic and cultural mobility. No one is born a carpenter, but with equitable education funding, the son of a carpenter can be anything. Witnesses in the ongoing Commonwealth Court school funding trial have testified about the painful experiences of seeing the students they teach suffer with too few resources — underused, undernourished, underprotected.

The political parallels are also clear. A century ago, rural conservatives came to deplore the vision of an ethnically diverse and more equitable society that public education represented. Some of these latched onto the new biology and started pressuring schools and states to outlaw “evolution,” cloaking their opposition to public schools in accusations that it undermined morality.

A century later, the manufactured outrage over “critical race theory” looks remarkably similar.

The real question isn’t whether biology or history — or any particular curriculum subject — is immediately useful to a future worker. What’s at stake is whether schools will ever live up to an ideal that both biology and history suggest is possible: that our students can reach their potential and have more freedom to choose the course of their lives if structural barriers to educational equality are removed.

Adam R. Shapiro, Ph.D., was educated in Philadelphia public schools and is now a historian based in Lancaster. He’s the author of the 2013 book “Trying Biology: The Scopes Trial, Textbooks, and the Antievolution Movement in American Schools.”