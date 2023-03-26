It’s great that college student-athletes can make money off of their names, image and likeness licensing, right?

Well, what if I told you that it’s ruining some major college sports?

To be clear, the former prohibition against student-athletes making money while other people profit off of their names with things like jersey sales, autographs and other memorabilia was totally wrong. However, paying college athletes is now causing problems across the NCAA.

The first major problem with name, image and likeness licensing is the idea of “buying” players. Colleges cannot directly pay student-athletes to get them to commit to a school, but there are several loopholes in the system that essentially allow boosters and fan clubs to help recruit players with monetary bribes.

Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from California, originally committed to the University of Miami. That was until Gator Collective, a fan club, offered him $13 million over four years to come to the University of Florida and make one social media post per month. His first payment of $500,000 was supposed to come Dec. 5.

But Rashada never received this payment, as Gabe Feldman, a Tulane Law School professor, showed how it would have violated the NCAA policy. When Rashada’s situation with the University of Florida became a little sticky, he left and committed instead to Arizona State University.

That proposed payment situation didn’t pan out, but think of the loopholes that boosters could have used to get him to the college if they had been smarter. Also, think about whether Rashada even wanted to go to the University of Florida, or if he just wanted the money.

Why else would Rashada ask to be released from his commitment to the University of Florida?

The next point is that the wealthier college programs will just reload each year under these licensing rules.

Everyone loves a good underdog that has an outstanding season and knocks off some of the great teams. Now, imagine a world in which that is even rarer than it already is.

Bryce Young, a quarterback at the University of Alabama, has earned about $3.4 million in licensing deals during his collegiate career. Imagine you are a highly desired high school student-athlete and that kind of money is flashed before your eyes. Why commit to a smaller school that will give you less of a spotlight — and less money?

As a high school student, I think I would do almost anything if more than $3 million was put in front of me. If student-athletes are just chasing money, they will commit to schools that offer them the most money, which will be top schools that get the most spotlight.

Not only will these top programs continue to dominate smaller schools, but those smaller schools might get rid of their sports programs if they cannot get enough funding or players to commit to their school.

The rich will seemingly get richer because of this, and it could certainly ruin college sports.

My final point is regarding the potential jealousy in locker rooms or on the field between players and coaches. Olivia Dunne, a female gymnast at Louisiana State University, has made close to $2 million in name, image and likeness licensing deals. However, there are eight other schools ahead of LSU in the NCAA women’s gymnastics rankings.

LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant is ranked way above Dunne, yet she makes far less licensing money. Having someone who is ranked higher but makes far less money has problems written all over it. There is no evidence that there are locker room issues for them, but I believe that jealousy in general could become an issue with the money that’s going around college sports.

Name, image and likeness licensing deals are a great way for collegiate student-athletes to make money off of their brand. However, the NCAA rules must be stricter and communicated more effectively to avoid problems. If not, we will see more “buying” of players, instances of top programs becoming stronger and other problems across the NCAA.

Ian Van Brookhoven is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.