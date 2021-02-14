Have you ever met an angry person? Did that person attract you or repel you? Were you inspired to be more like that person? My observation is that we are living in the age of outrage — a culture in which hate and anger are seen as assets in an arsenal to win an argument.

However, if we win an argument but lose the relationship, have we really won anything? The better question to ask ourselves is this: Have you ever been that angry person?

It’s been said that “anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” Like you, I also realize it’s easy to get angry. We live in a world in which there are valid reasons that make it easy to justify an angry response. However, it’s vital that we have a proactive plan to deal with those moments when the emotion of anger can intentionally or unintentionally lead to harmful or hurtful actions. I write from a faith perspective by looking to Scripture as the source of wisdom and truth. The book of Proverbs gives a simple principle for all people to follow but should specifically be a guide for people of faith for how we can be armed with a gentle answer.

“A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1).

The starting point to being armed with a gentle answer is not about learning how to respond to the anger of other people, but dealing with our own anger first.

Frederick Buechner, a pastor and author, described anger this way. “Of the Seven Deadly Sins, anger is possibly the most fun. To lick your wounds, to smack your lips over grievances long past, to roll over your tongue the prospect of bitter confrontations still to come, to savor to the last toothsome morsel both the pain you are given and the pain you are giving back — in many ways it is a feast fit for a king. The chief drawback is that what you are wolfing down is yourself. The skeleton at the feast is you.”

If a gentle answer disarms our own anger, let’s discover what a gentle answer is since there may be some misconceptions. A gentle answer is thoughtful, restrained — it is strength under control. A gentle answer is not passive or staying silent. It’s not a sign of weakness or retreat. It’s unconcerned about who wins or who is right. It’s speaking truth with grace.

When Scripture addresses anger, it encourages us to move slowly toward it rather than be triggered by it. Let’s get practical about how we can be prepared with a gentle answer when we’re triggered. James 1:19 provides a simple plan: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.”

Consider the adverse effect when these steps are followed in reverse —\!q quick to anger, quick to speak and slow to listen. When you don’t understand, ask a question. Question begins with quest, a step to discover. Being quick to anger will influence our thoughts, actions and reactions, and left unchecked will consume every part of us. Being slow to anger protects us from reacting in a way we may regret later. This is simple but not always easy.

Being armed with a gentle answer leads us to build bridges, not barriers. Consider the purpose of a bridge: a structure providing passage over a chasm. A bridge serves a tremendous purpose but it comes at a cost. Bridges are worn down from travel and often taken for granted. Being a bridge-builder is a way of life that comes at a high cost of choosing the way of living how Jesus directed his followers to live. He said that anyone who tries to hold on to their lives will lose it, but the one who gives up their life for the Lord’s sake will save it, knowing God is just and has a reward on the other side. Look for those opportunities this week to be armed with a gentle answer. You’ll be amazed at how it disarms anger.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.