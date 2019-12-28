Regarding proposed state House Bill 1536, titled “Vulnerable Highway User Protections,” I would urge the inclusion of language spelling out the responsibilities of bicyclists and also penalties for violating the law.
In 2018, there were two fatalities involving bicyclists and motor vehicles in Lancaster County. Since bicyclists are subject to the same rules as motorists in Pennsylvania, the party at fault should receive a summons. The involved motorists were not cited.
However, I have never known of a bicyclist receiving a ticket for running a stop sign or red light, riding the wrong way on a one-way street, or committing a multitude of other violations that a motorist would be subject to.
In a Jan. 15 letter to LNP (“Do more to promote bicycle safety”), the writer stated that he routinely observes “bikes violating red lights, stop signs, etc.” in Lancaster city. These infractions even occur under the watchful eye of police officials. Aggressive bicyclists are not just an issue germane to Lancaster city. For those living along rural roads, the actions of some bicyclists become not only frustrating, but also dangerous to the bicyclist.
Because of the scenic, uninterrupted miles rural roads offer, they become attractive to the urban/suburban recreational bicyclist. The problem is these roads are generally narrow, winding and without shoulders — making it difficult for motorists to overtake the bicyclist safely.
Once, at sunset, I encountered a bicyclist wearing dark clothing, having no headlight, doing at least 25 mph under the speed limit and riding the center line of the road. In an attempt to overtake him, I blew my horn for him to move over to the right berm of the road so I could safely pass. He ignored me.
If a bicyclist is unwilling to share the road, a motorist may have to follow him for miles until he turns off or it is safe to pass. If a motorist has to slow down in order to overtake a bicyclist or — worse — a group of bicyclists, the motorist is contributing to the carbon footprint and, by extension, so are the bicyclists. In the case of a 30-plus-ton construction vehicle, this can cost significant time, fuel and money.
Residents using rural roads have as much right to the road as bicyclists — maybe more, as bicyclists don’t pay a gasoline tax to contribute to road repairs.
Perhaps bicyclists should be required to have a registration plate, annual inspection, and an operator’s license (since many bicyclists do not know the rules and responsibilities they are subject to).
If police are either incapable or unwilling to enforce bicyclists’ violations, these measures would help hold bicyclists accountable for their actions, especially bicyclists traveling on roads with speed limits over 25 mph.
At a meeting with my state representative, Mindy Fee, to discuss these and other bicycle safety measures, I was laughed at and told I was “silly.” Maybe I am. I’ll let you decide.
Thomas Morrow is a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of a Gold Star family and a Penn Township resident.