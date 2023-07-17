Bruce Thiessen has just finished riding his bicycle on every paved and unpaved road and path in Lancaster County — a total of 4,339.3 miles. He is the second person to ride everywhere in the county that is rideable. Gale Hess (profiled in this column in 2012) was the first.

“I recently read that being the only one to do such a feat may be an indication of a serious problem,” Thiessen says, “but once two people have done it, it becomes an ‘interesting quirk’ and once three people have done it, it might even rank as a ‘small trend.’ ”

If someone out there is on the way to making this countywide tour a “small trend,” Thiessen would be the first (or perhaps second) to applaud. He believes viewing Lancaster County’s scenery and meeting its people from the seat of a bike would benefit anyone.

“This county is awesome,” he says. “Just as important as the roads and the views are the people. People are good. People all along the way smiling and nodding and helping. I feel more inspired than ever to pass along kindness to others.”

Thiessen, a 49-year-old Akron resident who was born and raised in Canada, has done two things that Hess, Thiessen’s friend and inspiration, did not do. He traveled everywhere on a carbon fiber road bike (carrying the lightweight cycle up and down steep nature paths) and he used GPS instead of printed maps to guide him.

Wandrer.earth is a computer platform that combines Strava ride data with OpenStreetMaps. Within the international network of Ride Every Roaders, it is rare to obtain 99.95% completion of an area as large as Lancaster County. Thiessen accomplished that.

Using these tech tools was a recreational extension of what Thiessen does for a living. He’s a computer consultant for several local nonprofits.

He began his journey seven years ago. He traveled over 20,000 miles by bike, including mileage he repeated many times to get to spots far from Akron.

He did not ride on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or major highways or anywhere else where bikes are not allowed. Otherwise, he rode everything. That includes every city street and alley, every back road, every suburban cul de sac and every rail trail.

He did the main through roads first. Over the past two years, the going got rougher and slower as he concentrated on dead-end roads and woodland trails far from Akron.

He took time to enjoy the county’s beauty.

“For me there is nothing better than feeling the contours of the land as I experience the beautiful farmland from the road and off the road,” he says. “I particularly enjoyed this year’s May flower and fern displays.”

His favorite places?

The Churchtown area in the county’s northeast and farmland north and south of the Enola Low Grade rail trail in the southern end.

What did he learn while biking over 20,000 miles?

“Relax. Breathe. Enjoy,” he says. This is the mantra that I came up with early on as I discovered every ride, for me, is at least 75% mental.”

What’s next?

Thiessen plans to spend more time doing normal routes and fundraisers in Lancaster — and eating lots of ice cream.

“As intriguing as other places are,” he says, “I realize a deep joy whenever I return to Lancaster County.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.