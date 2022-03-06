When one opens the newspaper or turns on the news, he or she may view such headlines as “Man killed for lunging at officer with knife” and “Man charged in spite of explosions outside ex-friend’s home.”

What has happened to morality?

On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court declared school-sponsored prayer to be unconstitutional. Public outrage was immediate and widespread. Since then, society has begun to crumble because of immorality and a lack of biblical values. I believe that the United States needs to return to its biblical foundation for the U.S. Constitution to succeed.

The Constitution will only work for a moral people. If the people of the United States are immoral then they are not going to succeed within the boundaries of the Constitution.

President John Adams recognized this in 1776 when he wrote, “Public Virtue cannot exist in a Nation without private (virtue), and public Virtue is the only Foundation of Republics.”

When Adams was discussing public virtue, he meant a people that were motivated by a desire to achieve the public good. The Constitution was created and written only for a moral and religious people who would have good intentions concerning their civil government. The moral necessity is self-evident. The religious part is necessary because, without the promise/threat of justice in the life to come, there is nothing to keep people moral when it proves particularly uncomfortable or inconvenient.

When a just God is acknowledged, there is more accountability in the minds of the people. The Constitution has a biblical foundation and needs to be acknowledged by a moral people.

Our Founding Fathers ensured freedom, limited government and individual responsibility in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. These values would help future generations. The founders often lived out these values before others.

Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s founders, requested that the Constitutional Convention of 1787 begin each day’s session with prayer. Franklin was not always the most religious man, but he realized that he needed the wisdom of God for the decisions being made.

President George Washington was another firm believer in the importance of religion, offering frequent testimonials to its importance in building the moral character of a nation. An example of Washington’s strong faith was his famous prayer at Valley Forge during the winter of 1777-1778. Washington often acknowledged the protection of divine providence on his life.

If America loses sight of this biblical foundation, I believe that it is going to fail. When the moral compass is taken away from the citizens, it creates chaos and disunity, and even confusion within political parties.

If America keeps going in the direction it is headed, it will become more corrupt than it already is. Many people no longer acknowledge a standard of truth. Some people even think the Constitution should be rewritten. They claim it is outdated.

However, if the nation returns to its biblical foundation, the way of life given to Americans through the Constitution would return and the morals and values given to Americans through Scripture would be more evident.

Just as Adams understood that the Constitution was meant for a moral people, the American people need to return to their biblical foundation for the Constitution to be effective.

This is stated in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

America needs to return to its biblical foundation.

Matthew Gish is in the ninth grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.