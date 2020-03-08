“Guess what, mom?! I made $100!” says young Timmy, who’s working hard and saving money to buy a new bike.
“Sorry, sweetie, but you can only keep $55. I’ll take the rest,” mom says.
This is akin to the future evil that awaits the United States if we continue to allow socialist tendencies to creep into our lives.
A democratic socialist government sounds great — in theory. Who doesn’t love the promise of free stuff?
Free universal health care! Free education! The gap between the rich and poor will be nonexistent!
But at what cost? Taxes will skyrocket, while the quality of our health care and education will plummet.
Countries like Sweden and Denmark embrace this socialist ideology. Denmark’s top income tax is 55.8% and Sweden's at 57.1%. That’s 20% higher than the U.S. top taxation rate of 37%!
But, luckily we’ll have free health care, right? Wrong! Do not be fooled! The government never gives anything away! Everything comes with a price tag, funded entirely on the backs of hardworking taxpayers.
Our taxes will cover universal health care. Then, once universal health care is reality, our wait times will skyrocket and simple checkups and treatments will require long waits with lower quality care.
This has become the Achilles heel of Swedish health care.
What will happen to our grandparents with cancer? Or our siblings with the common cold that, if untreated, turns into pneumonia? Something very curable will become life-threatening because of ridiculous wait times. How is this supposed to save lives?
Here’s a sobering anecdote: In 2018 a Swedish woman was diagnosed with a hole in her heart. She was forced to wait a year before surgery. In fact, 1 in 3 Swedish citizens wait longer than the government-proposed maximum of 90 days to have surgery or see a specialist, according to a 2018 article in The Business Times.
Swedes forfeit more than half of their income to the government in the form of taxation; at that rate of taxation, health care wait times should be nonexistent. But they’re not. Welcome to life in a democratic socialist country!
This problem has grown so significant that Lisa Pelling, chief analyst at the progressive Swedish think-tank Arena Group, told The Business Times that faith in the welfare state is eroding. A country with existing health care coverage for all its citizens is losing faith in its own health care system!
Consider that a harbinger of what is coming to the U.S. if socialist impulses win the day in our next presidential election.
Democratic socialists also claim that our government will provide “free” public college education. But what if a family wants to send their kids to private school? Will that family be relieved of the onerous burden of forfeiting 50% of their income in order to fund our public colleges and universities? Absolutely not!
Why? Because income tax is income tax. You don’t get to pick and choose what you pay for.
Does any of this sound remotely fair? It sure doesn’t seem fair to me.
But this will be our reality if we allow Bernie Sanders and his supporters to have their way. Together, they will endanger our sick and stunt the educational growth of our children.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Our lives will consist of taxes, taxes and more taxes. We, as pragmatic voters, need to protect our nation from this foolish socialist takeover.
Joshua Hicks is in grade 12 at Garden Spot High School.