We love small world stories. Life brings people together in amazing ways, often telling us something important in the process. Over time, an encounter may tell us far more than we realized it could. Sometimes it is the gift that keeps on giving.

About 40 years ago, I was invited to a team meeting at a local grade school about a particular student. I was seeing the student in my professional psychological practice to help with some behavioral issues. When I arrived at the school, I was ushered into the office of one of the school’s counselors, a woman whom I judged to be much closer to retirement than I was.

We talked briefly, then she looked down at a paper on her desk. “Your name’s Wittmaier?” she asked.

My first clue that something was up? She pronounced my name correctly. When I acknowledged my name, she asked: “Do you know any Wittmaiers in Philadelphia?”

“Yes, my father was born in Philadelphia, and I’m related in some way to all the ones I know of,” I replied.

“When I was a young child, my mother used to pick up the Wittmaier children and take them to church,” she said.

Now I had the connection. My grandfather died in his early 30s near the end of the flu pandemic in January 1919. My grandmother, who was also in her early 30s when her husband died, became a widow with six children ranging from age 11 on down. It was a desperate time, and my great-grandfather was not one of the world’s gentlest and most supportive people. My grandmother accepted, with great gratitude, the offer to take her children to church. It was a godsend.

Suddenly I was seated with a woman who, as a child, had some interaction with the 10-year-old version of my father. I was mostly speechless but acknowledged how much that help had meant both to my father and the rest of the family.

When I told my father the story, he remembered the name of the family who took him to church.

Over the years I’ve used this story as an example of the power of an invitation. It is definitely that, but it is also much, much more.

That experience was healing for my father. Grief never goes away, but the wound can heal. There is a scar, but it is more like a forever reminder than a grotesque disfigurement.

That experience with the church (a congregation of the Evangelical Congregation Church) was transformative. I’m not sure when it happened, but my father felt called to the ministry. He left school after 11th grade (which was not unusual in that era) but completed a high school equivalency program and took some theology classes at Temple University. Soon he had a part-time appointment at a small church.

Waldheim (“home in the woods”) Camp Meeting is just outside Allentown. My father met my mother there in the summer of 1931; they married in 1932; my older brother arrived in September 1933; and Dad began studying at Muhlenberg College while serving a church. After college, he went to Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem, then to Princeton Seminary, adding a degree from each to his resume. He resisted the entreaties of the Princeton faculty to enter the doctoral program, choosing the parish ministry as his path. He was always a pastor; his presence always calming.

The kindness of an invitation offered in 1919 continues to reverberate. Many kindnesses are like that, passed on in some way from person to person, spreading through the years.

There is a saying, often said to be a Russian proverb, which states: “A kind word is like a spring day.” Indeed, it can be well beyond that. Kind words and kind actions can transform the moment. To our blessing, they can sail along on the stream of years and transform all who wander near the stream.

What kindness will flow from you? And from me? Heaven only knows, we need all the kindness we can find.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.