Dear Dr. Scribblerben:

I’m curious about the common Amish name “Benuel.” I always assumed it was from a minor character in the Bible, but that’s not the case. I can’t find it anywhere outside the Amish community. Any ideas where this came from?

Chris Beiler

Akron

Dear Chris,

The origin of the name Benuel, according to many baby-naming sites on the web, is unknown.

This is a ridiculous assumption, according to an Amish source who tells the Scribbler that Benuel is one of three variations of the name Benjamin among the Amish, the others being Ben and Benny. You will not find any Bens or Bennys in the Bible either.

But Benjamin is in the Old Testament. Benjamin was the youngest of Jacob’s 12 sons.

Benuel, Ben and Benny are given names in the Amish community. They are associated with “Benjamin,” but they’re not nicknames.

Many Amish like to name their children after biblical characters, but it is hardly compulsory. The website “Amish America” lists the 10 most common male first names. Five — Samuel, Amos, John, Jacob and Eli — are biblical names. The other five — Leroy, Elmer, Wayne, Vernon and Mervin — are not.

Benuel is not a particularly common Amish name. Benuel is even less common as an American name. From 1880 to 2019 the Social Security Administration recorded 764 babies born with the first name Benuel in the entire United States.

The Amish do not participate in Social Security, so Amish Benuels would not be included in that number. The Scribbler has found multiple Benuels listed in the current “Amish Directory” for Lancaster, York and Chester counties. So there may very well have been more Amish than “English” Benuels since 1880.

You read this column because you appreciate knowing such important information, right?

Dear Dr. Scribblerthad:

In your Nov. 28 column you were asked if our Thad Stevens was always an abolitionist. You apparently affirmed. You failed to consider, however, Thad’s case, Butler v. Delaplaine (1821).

Thad had accepted the challenge to convince the Adams County Court of Common Pleas, and eventually the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, to return fugitive slave Charity Butler (and her two daughters) to their “owner” in Maryland. Thad succeeded.

This case, it would seem, demonstrates that Thad, indeed, was not supporting abolition at that time. Don't you agree?

Kathy Brabson

Lancaster

Dear Kathy:

You are correct. As the author of a biography for young people (”Life of Thad Stevens: What Part of ‘All Men Are Created Equal’ Do you Not understand?”), you would, of course, be familiar with that case. The Scribbler, unfortunately, overlooked it.

Bruce Levine, the author the Scribbler quoted in the November column, does qualify the case by saying Stevens “displayed a strong antipathy toward slavery during the 1820s without initially waging a consistent struggle against it.” That was because he was acutely aware of the conservative nature of his section of Pennsylvania.

By the mid-1830s, however, Stevens had committed himself entirely to abolition.

So Stevens was sometimes inconsistent, even hypocritical, but he was always an abolitionist at heart.

People and political life are complicated.

Jack Brubaker

The Scribbler

Dear Dr. Scribblerthad:

I agree. Thad’s representation of the slave owner in this case does not offer conclusive evidence of his basic beliefs regarding the issue of slavery. It does, however, cause one to question which he values more — his career, or his “truth.”

Kathy Brabson

Lancaster

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.