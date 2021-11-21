Have you ever gone to adopt a pet before? Do you remember what it was like when you made that special connection with your new companion?

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for every animal in a shelter. Some animals wait months, hoping that their person will come. Other animals are returned after thinking they found their forever home.

I wanted to know what we could do to give the loving animals of Lancaster County a better life, so I interviewed some of the staff members at one of Lancaster’s local animal shelters.

For some animals, being in that scary kennel all by themselves can be a culture shock. Animals don’t have a voice, so they can’t speak up for themselves. But we can. We can be that voice for those that can’t speak.

These animals’ fates are in our hands. We are the ones responsible for what happens to them.

Many people who work in animal shelters often wonder if they made the right choice. Did they make the right choice letting that little black Labrador walk out the door with that family who seemed just perfect?

A day in the life of an animal adoption technician can be sad, but the saddest thing, I learned, is when you feel like you’ve failed an animal. In that type of setting, you aren’t always going to be making the right decision all of the time.

Seeing those animals in those lonely kennels all by themselves can be heartbreaking. It’s also heartbreaking to see those animals, who were once so happy and full of life, become aggressive and angry — all because they waited so long for their special person to save them and take them home, but that special person never came.

Some people who work with animals on an everyday basis in animal shelters have to deal with euthanizations. It’s not easy. When an animal is euthanized, nobody really has much of a say in the matter. I can’t imagine what it would be like working with an animal one on one, trying to help it get used to having people around and doing all kinds of behavioral training — only for someone to decide that it should be euthanized.

That could be like losing your best friend, and perhaps you were the only one who saw the potential that animal had to bring joy into other people’s lives.

I would probably say that cleaning up after an animal is euthanized is the worst thing. You have to clean up their kennel, with all their blankets they would lay with and all the toys they used to play with. You would also have to take off the nametag on their collar.

After interviewing employees at one of Lancaster’s animal shelters, I asked what we as a community should know when trying to adopt or surrender an animal. One employee shared that people must be honest. If you have a kid, be honest. If you have animals, be honest. If you rent, be honest. They want to help you but, at the same time, the animal’s best interest comes first. That’s their job.

People must understand that spaying and neutering their animals is a big issue. Not only does it prevent unwanted litters, but it also prevents serious health problems that could occur in the future.

A lot of our animals need our help, and it is really up to us to be the voice for those that can’t speak. We need to be the voice for those who are unable to take care of themselves. We need to be the ones to give them all the love and support that we can. Animals don't have more than one life, just this one, and we need to make it the very best for them.

Kylie Heuyard is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.