When you’ve been around for more than a few years, things heard long ago suddenly pop into your memory, perhaps roused from slumber by some ongoing event.

Consider this ditty from long years past:

Yesterday, upon the stair,

I met a man who wasn’t there!

He wasn’t there again today,

Oh how I wish he’d go away!

Hardly great poetry from William Hughes Mearns, but it does make a point: Some things that don’t quite exist seem to anyway. At least they do in the strange mind of former President Donald Trump. Fantasies of stolen elections dance in his head, despite a lack of any confirming evidence.

How much money will we waste looking for the fix that wasn’t there? Remember, it’s your money being spent, not his. There’s a little scientific effect here that causes some trouble: You cannot prove that something does not exist.

The best science can do is to say that we find no evidence for that. We have done a lot of looking and no finding. There’s no gold in that creek, fella.

But the man who can’t stand losing will drive others to keep looking. Thankfully, a few of his erstwhile supporters are beginning to say he’s wrong. Not yet willing to surrender, Trump continues to howl in the wilderness while the scent dogs of government attorneys seek to bite his heels. No wonder the country needs a giant supply of Pepto-Bismol.

Meantime, the moral voice of the conservatives, national columnist Cal Thomas, has been calling for ditching bipartisanship and winning the battle of ideas. He makes no appeal to Grantland Rice, the dean of early sportswriting who reminded us in 1941: “For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes — not that you won or lost — but how you played the Game.”

It might be worthwhile to check with the Houston Astros, who were severely sanctioned by Major League Baseball in an epic cheating scandal. And the Baseball Hall of Fame has thus far shut its ears and its door to players whose statistics were the gift of steroids or who bet on the game.

Music and soul-searching

My memory fails to remind me when I first heard “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I’m sure I was quite young. It got more thrilling when I went to my brother’s junior high football game. He played in the band — the glockenspiel. The bell-like sounds could be heard floating over the band. Thrilling!

I love hearing a good-size college marching band going at it hammer and tongs, straight. No flowery embellishments. But the single most satisfying rendition was at the beginning of the NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 30.

And I think it wasn’t planned.

There seemed to be a malfunction of the soloist’s microphone. I’d have been fine without hearing her at all. What the sound crew must have done is activate some of the crowd mics. The effect was ethereal — 75,000 or so folks singing, but they sounded some distance away.

Still, they could be heard, and the effect was magical, mystical. Above all, it was deeply moving. When you are in the middle of the throng, you do not get that effect. Singing in a group is a very different aural experience from listening to the sound.

Still, there are benefits to the singers. When you sing with a group, there is a bonding effect. Your pulse slows to the beat of the music. Your blood pressure normalizes. Singing is beneficial to your health.

A “speech choir” may have much of the same effect. My seventh grade had one for a spring concert. It was a one-and-done affair. Nobody ever said why. In any case, we spoke the words written by poet Emma Lazarus. The final section is the most familiar, including:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

How does 21st-century America respond? Well, the tired are OK, but the poor present more of a problem. And huddled masses? Where are they all going? And “wretched refuse of your teeming shore”? Now you’re scaring some people.

The Bible tells us to welcome strangers. It seems we have some serious soul-searching to do.

During my high school years, our chorus sang a version of the John Donne poem “No Man is an Island.”

We might want to rewrite the words just a little bit for modern times:

No person is an island, no person stands alone.

Each person’s joy is joy to me, each person’s grief is my own,

We need one another, so I will defend

Each person as my sibling, each person as my friend.

The Bible tells us — challenges us — to love one another, to welcome the stranger, to house the homeless poor, clothe the naked, feed the hungry. It’s a tall order.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.