I remember seeing pictures of a train wreck and the carnage that such a rare tragedy produces. The startling images of the aftermath would cause me to imagine the piercing screeches of the brakes, the ferocious tornado of twisting metal and the horrific screams.
What would it have been like to be a bystander witnessing the entire disaster? After watching the Democratic candidates’ debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas, I no longer have to imagine.
Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and billionaire philanthropist, made it to his first debate stage appearance. Standing noticeably smaller than the rest of the candidates, Bloomberg was positioned all the way to the left side of the six finalists hoping to hit the jackpot of winning the Democratic nomination.
The opening bell sounded as the first question was asked by NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt. It became glaringly obvious that the initial statements by the other five candidates were aimed at firing solely upon Bloomberg.
After Bloomberg was quickly labeled as a racist and a misogynist who used his wealth to cover his behavior toward some women and buy his way onto the debate stage, the gloves came off and the candidates began feverishly beating on each other.
With the knowledge that the primary season had arrived and with Super Tuesday — March 3— looming, the candidates seemed much more aggressive and desperate than in all of the other previous debates combined.
Many times, all order seemed to have been lost. The candidates began speaking out of turn and over one another. At other times they were seen waving their hands in the air, reminiscent of grade school children attempting to get the teacher’s attention and answer the question that earned them a prize from the treasure box.
Some remnants of the previous debate themes seemed more of a competition to see who could give away the most “free” things or who could paint the gloomiest picture of one of the hottest economies in American history.
This debate, however, was much more entertaining because the candidates spent the majority of the night attacking each other and each other’s plans. It wasn’t so much entertaining in the way of a movie, concert or sporting event, but more entertaining in the way of a Jerry Springer surprise guest or the final results of a paternity test on Maury Povich’s show.
Everyone on that stage, in various forms, wholeheartedly embraces and champions increasing the size and the power of the federal government. Their policies, plans and solutions remove the power from the people, confiscate more of their hard-earned wealth and give the politicians the ability to micromanage the lives of the peasants they govern.
They demonize businesses, the rich and every group that they wish to control by labeling them as evil, greedy and corrupt. In an attempt to emotionally manipulate their followers into rising up and voting these socialists and socialists-light into power, they promise the voters everything. In the end, socialist policies will limit choices, destroy industry, squander progress and leave the people dependent and impoverished.
To his credit, Bloomberg at one point in the heated exchanges referred to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ vision for America as communism and brought up the fact that Bernie Sanders is worth $2.5 million and owns three homes. Sanders’ schtick of demonizing the rich and capitalism itself seems rather hypocritical in light of his vast personal wealth.
Young people are the most vulnerable to the seduction of socialism. This is why Sanders’ followers are overwhelmingly age 18 to 35. Taking from the people who have spent their lives earning seems like a pretty good deal to those who have yet to acquire personal wealth. What is the excuse for all of the other people drawn to the sirens of socialism’s call?
It is now official, my Democratic friends — your grandparents’ Democratic Party no longer exists. In a hostile takeover, the socialists have now taken full control of the Democratic Party. Once again, socialism has risen from the rubbles of history to try to devour yet another prosperous nation into its dark chasm of despair and destruction.
There was a clear winner in Wednesday night’s debate. I’ll give you a hint. He wasn’t standing on the debate stage in Las Vegas. He was simultaneously holding another overcrowded rally in Phoenix. In his State of the Union address in 2019, President Donald Trump uttered these words:
“Here in the United States we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence and not government coercion, domination and control. We are born free and we will stay free. Tonight we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country!”
This new Democratic Party wants to transform America into something other than America. This ideology must and will be defeated in November in order to preserve this freedom and liberty that was entrusted to us to pass on to the next generation.
Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.