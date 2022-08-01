Dear Dr. Scribblerhouse:

My understanding is that before Barney Ewell and his family moved to their house at 55 Green St., they lived in a house that city residents had given Ewell as a gift after his medal-winning performance in the 1948 Olympics. Do you know where that house is and what became of it?

Erik Anderson

Assistant professor of English

Franklin & Marshall College

Dear Erik:

Barney Ewell won a gold medal as the lead leg in the 400-meter relay and silver medals in both the 100 and 200 meters in the 1948 Summer Olympics. That December, Lancaster residents honored him with a house at 442 Rockland St.

The two-story, six-room brick house was completely furnished as a Christmas present to Ewell and his wife and young son.

In 1967, the Ewells moved to a larger home at 55 Green St. Barney Ewell resided there until declining health forced him to move to Conestoga View nursing home. He died there in 1996.

The house at 442 Rockland St. is gone. Its former site is part of the parking lot behind the San Juan Bautista Spanish Catholic Church at 425 S. Duke St.

Dear Dr. Scribblerlaw:

I am an employee of Shirk’s Bike Shop on Ligalaw Road in East Earl. We are often asked about the origin of the road name and none of us (including Luke Shirk, who has lived here for over 50 years), know the answer. Do you?

Jon Spahr

East Earl Township

Dear Jon:

The first time “Ligalaw Road” is named in a Lancaster newspaper is 1980. That does not mean the name did not exist before that, but it is an indication of its age. Of course, the age of a road name tells us little or nothing about its origin.

The first of two local newspaper references to “Ligalaw” (other than the road) appears in the Dec. 6, 1851, Lancaster Express. It’s a death announcement: “At Ligalaw near Churchtown, Lancaster Co., on the 9th inst., Ella, daughter of William and Catharine Witman [sic], aged 8 years and 8 months.”

The second reference appears in the Sept. 11, 1855, Lancaster Intelligencer. An item about a record yield of rye on the farm of “our good Democratic friend, William Whitman,” mentions that Whitman’s acreage was known as the “Ligalaw Farm” and was near Churchtown, Caernarvon Township.

Ligalaw Road runs from East Earl into Caernarvon, so Whitman’s farm must have been in that vicinity.

The item notes that Whitman’s yield from an acre and a half of rye was “excellent” — surpassing “all creation and the rest of mankind.”

The Scribbler can find nothing more about William Whitman, the famous farmer, in other newspapers or early Lancaster County histories. Perhaps a Whitman descendant knows something about Ligalaw Farm. Perhaps someone familiar with East Earl or Caernarvon Township records knows something about when and why the road was named Ligalaw.

Dear Dr. Scribblerplaque:

I had visited both the “original Long Home” (now Longcrest) and the new “Long Community” building at Highland Presbyterian this spring. When the original Long Home was sold, the remaining residents and many of the furnishings, etc., were moved to what is now called the “Long Community,” part of Presbyterian Senior Living, on the Oregon Pike.

The plaque referred to in the inquiry to your column on June 26 is now displayed in the new home, not the old building on West End Avenue as I had incorrectly stated in answering your question on July 11.

The important thing is that these historical artifacts have been preserved as a legacy of the Long Home, and are not lost!

Deb Oesch

Lititz

