Imagine a world where everything is perfect. Your shower is at the right temperature every morning; your outfit is ready with the perfect accessories; all your best friends live in your neighborhood circle; every day is sunny and beautiful; and all you have to do is step out your window and float down into your convertible.

Well, unfortunately for us, we live in the Real World and not in Barbie Land, but the upcoming “Barbie” movie gives Barbie and Ken a harsh dose of reality.

In the hotly anticipated and brilliantly hyped movie, which will premiere Thursday in local cinemas, Barbie will face a tough choice, represented by a perfect pink high heel, or a drab brown Birkenstock: Choose the heel and continue with her perfect life, or pick the sandal and find out what the Real World is like.

In the movie’s trailer we see Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie (imagine a child has scribbled on her face and chopped her hair with dull craft scissors) laying out the options, but telling Barbie she needs to choose the Real World. Then the adventure begins.

In my real world, I didn’t grow up with Barbies. I asked my mom why, to which she responded, “Were there even Black Barbies when you were a child? Who looks like her anyway? Is there a plump Barbie?”

I told her these were all very good questions — and ones that “Barbie,” the movie, apparently sets out to explore.

In 2019, after many delays, I first heard that we were getting a “Barbie” movie directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and I was all in. I loved Gerwig’s Academy Award-nominated 2017 movie, “Lady Bird,” and I think Robbie is one of the truest character actresses of my generation. Putting them together? A dream.

As more casting announcements came out, I started to pay more and more attention. Ryan Gosling as himbo Ken convinced me even further, and then, we got a first look of Robbie and Gosling filming in Venice Beach, California. Their costumes? Vivid neon hues. The multiple takes of Gosling screeching and clinging to Robbie as humans of the Real World swirl around them? Priceless.

And then we learned that there are multiple Barbies and multiple Kens in this universe: Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa and the aforementioned McKinnon as some of the Barbies; Simu Liu, John Cena and Ncuti Gatwa as some of the Kens. This is truly an ensemble film, with other notable actors including Helen Mirren as the Narrator, Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel and America Ferrera as a human named Gloria; Rhea Perlman makes a cameo appearance. The intergenerational cast mirrors the intergenerational experience of Barbie in the Real World.

Intrigued by my mother’s question about Barbies being anything but skinny, white and blond in the early 1990s, I did some digging.

“Colored Francie” — incredibly, that’s what the doll was called — was introduced in 1967, but was made unconvincingly with the same mold as white Francie. Christie, who is regarded as the first African American Barbie, was introduced in 1968. Hispanic and Asian Barbies were introduced in the 1980s. The brand now offers 35 skin tones, nine body types and 97 hairstyles (some with natural Black hair), according to the Mattel website, as well as dolls “reflecting permanent physical disabilities” and Down syndrome.

Like any type of change, it was slow going. But somehow, and with a lot of pressure, Mattel got there.

I could discuss how long it took to get representation, the rise of collectible Barbies, and the amazing 2018 line of “Role Model Barbies.” But I’ll condense my thoughts to this: When I found out that Issa Rae was going to be a Barbie in this movie — President Barbie, in fact — I cried.

Rae is one of my role models. As a writer, producer and actor, she has demonstrated great ingenuity in showing everyday Black women living their lives. And she’s demonstrated her dedication to uplifting other Black creators. All this makes her the perfect choice to be President Barbie in Barbie Land.

I’m also thrilled about Simu Liu being one of the Kens. Liu’s star turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was a huge boost in Asian representation in superhero movies. Liu is attractive, interviews well and has a bit of an edge to him that makes him the perfect antagonistic Ken in Barbie Land.

A few friends and I plan to attend the premiere and are dressing up in our best Barbie-inspired outfits. There’s been dialogue in the sustainability community about how buying something new to wear only one time is irresponsible, so I made sure my newly acquired pink-and-white striped shirt dress was something I’ll wear over and over again.

Gerwig was inspired by old Hollywood soundstage musicals. The Barbie Dreamhouse in the movie is equipped with a lot of molded hot-pink plastic, from the kitchen table to the curvy slide that conveys Barbie from her bedroom to her pool. The Dreamhouse set includes hand-painted backdrops with some pretty intense details. As I was watching Architectural Digest’s video tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse (led by Robbie, who’s also a producer of the movie), I turned to my roommate and exclaimed, “This is just like a play, and I love it!”

Barbie is poised to be the fun summer film we need, and I’m so thrilled to experience it with friends and the rest of the world.

I’ll leave you with a tidbit from the movie’s trailer: “If you love Barbie. If you hate Barbie. This movie is for you.”

