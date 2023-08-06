The impact of the new “Barbie” movie on feminist media and women’s empowerment is undoubtedly commendable, and it resonates emotionally with many viewers. However, as a person outside the male/female gender binary, my expectations for the film were not focused on seeking representation. Often, mainstream media tends to overlook the diverse experiences of gender-nonconforming individuals, and it’s a happy surprise when such representation is included.

Enter Allan, an obscure doll in the Barbie universe. The Allan doll — marketed as Ken’s buddy (“All of Ken’s clothes fit him!”) — debuted in 1964 but was discontinued by Mattel a couple of years later. As the entertainment website Screen Rant explains, “Allan — his name was later spelled Alan — made a reappearance in the early 90s” and later was part of the “Happy Family” line of Barbie dolls.

The introduction of the character Allan — played by actor Michael Cera, clad in a buttoned, multicolored striped shirt and blue shorts — in the movie was a pivotal moment for many gender-nonconforming individuals who rarely find themselves reflected in mainstream media.

As a nonbinary person who was assigned male at birth, I can deeply relate to the struggles and dilemmas faced by Allan, a character torn between two seemingly polarized groups. This internal conflict and yearning for a connection to both femininity and masculinity are experiences that resonate with countless gender-nonconforming people.

The movie’s portrayal of Allan’s journey — from trying to be close with the Barbies to feeling empathy and solidarity with the Kens — hit home for me. It sheds light on the challenges faced by gender-nonconforming individuals, navigating a world that relentlessly enforces gender norms and expectations.

Today’s world continues to present countless unnecessary gender norms and anti-transgender legislative measures that add to the struggles of gender-nonconforming individuals. Having a character like Allan in a movie focused on empowerment and overcoming oppressive systems provides hope and validation to those who are still searching for their place in a society that too often forces them into predefined and ill-fitting boxes.

As the film’s message extends beyond women’s empowerment, it creates an inclusive space for those who are still exploring their identities. It shows that empowerment and solidarity can extend to all individuals, no matter where they fall between the binary constructs of Barbie and Ken. Moreover, it serves as a powerful reminder that diversity and representation are essential for fostering empathy, understanding and acceptance.

The journey of finding one’s identity can be daunting, but seeing characters like Allan on the big screen provides a sense of belonging and acceptance that was previously lacking in mainstream media, and it allows gender-nonconforming people to feel seen and acknowledged in a world that often dismisses their existence.

By incorporating a relatable and genuine representation of a gender-nonconforming character like Allan, the film showcases a crucial and often overlooked aspect of empowerment — embracing one’s identity and standing strong against the pressures of a gendered society. This inclusion sends a powerful message of support and understanding to all those who continue to grapple with their place in a world that sometimes seems too rigid in its definitions of gender. By celebrating diversity and embracing all identities, media and storytelling can become powerful tools for promoting empathy, inclusivity and societal change.

I’m glad that people are seeing a movie that not only champions women’s empowerment, but adds something for the moviegoers who don’t know where they fall between Barbie and Ken.

Wren Clayton-Kulfan is a 15-year-old Lancaster County resident who plays the electric bass and enjoys writing, music, art and theater.