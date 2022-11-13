Why are books being banned in the United States? In Pennsylvania, more than 450 books were banned between July 2021 and March 2022, according to PEN America.

The books being banned in schools often deal with topics such as race, the LGBTQ community and mental health. I believe that banning books is detrimental to students, especially to those belonging to marginalized groups.

Some people who fight to have certain books banned believe that the books are inappropriate for their children to read. But banning those books deprives their kids of reading about real-world situations. The books’ characters and situations can be relatable to readers, who may discover they aren’t as different as they perceive themselves to be.

In the article “Book bans pick up speed here and in US,” which was published in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Lois Kaneshiki, an Enola resident and regional representative of No Left Turn in Education, blamed the “progressive left” and public schools for the “hypersexualization” and indoctrination of students.

The article further reported: “(Kaneshiki) said teaching topics like equity and social justice are akin to Marxism and communism. Students, even in high school, are not ready to discuss and form opinions on complex topics like police brutality or LGBTQ lifestyles, she said.”

Parents who believe that books should be banned are taking the choice away from their children. Children are not being allowed to decide whether they would like certain books to be available to them, should they wish to learn about sensitive topics that students go through every day.

People who withhold information from their children may think they are protecting them from real-world problems. Though many people think that banning books is good for students, in the long run it could have a negative effect on the way students view certain people, and could hinder their ability to handle some mental health issues.

Banning books limits students’ access to certain material that would truly help them understand the real world.

Sophie Smutz is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.