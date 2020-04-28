In the midst of this health crisis, political leaders are weighing the dangers to public health against the risk of severe economic damage. On both sides of the scale loom uncertain improbabilities.

First order of business will be to rebuild as quickly as possible a significant measure of economic activity, while keeping the virus under reasonable control and weighing the cost and benefits. Opening up the economy in one sudden precipitous step risks the disease making a strong reemergence.

However, a prolonged shutdown could create vast social and economic dislocation. Such misery will not be easily repaired. And the longer the shutdown, the longer the misery to follow.

A restoration of our economy, while keeping the virus under control, will be difficult enough without shrill partisan voices. President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer need to end their personal vendettas. CNN, MSNBC and Fox News have to reduce the air time for know-it-alls and add measured and informed voices. With lives at stake and an economy in peril, politicians and media commentators should put elections and television ratings aside and act like responsible adults.

Casting blame will neither end the pandemic nor bring an economic recovery. Trump needs to stop blaming the Obama administration, and his critics need to stop blaming him. There is enough blame to go around, and it can be sorted out in time.

Restoring the economy cannot be achieved by some magical legislative sleight of hand. Recoveries take time. After an unprecedented shutdown, this recovery will take considerable time, requiring patience and calm.

Reality has bitten hard, and its lessons need to be translated into reasoned bipartisan policy. Congress cannot shovel trillion-dollar bailout packages out the door indefinitely. The projected federal deficits for the next two fiscal years could reach $6 trillion, a consequence of the current bailout packages and a weakened economy. While the federal government can provide some emergency relief, in the long run it cannot spend the economy back to health. The task is compounded by the massive amount of corporate, small business and personal debt piling up as a consequence of the shutdown.

Deficits and debt can be managed in the short run, providing economic growth eventually reduces them to a smaller percentage of the federal budget and the gross national product. In 1946, after World War II, the national debt was larger than our gross national product, with the ratio of 118.9%. In the post-war years, with little global competition from the rest of the industrialized world and an industrial base second to none, that ratio over the next decades declined to about 30%.

Today, we are in a different world. Even before the current crisis, the torrent of deficit spending since the 2008-2009 financial crisis had raised the ratio of national debt to GNP to 107%.

The conditions of the post-World War II recovery are of a different era. Even so, some believe levels of debt can continue to raise as long as interest rates are low and inflation is in check. And how long would that be? With more dollars being printed and spent by the government and fewer goods produced, inflation could loom large.

To keep our fiscal house in order, government spending has to be concentrated on economic restoration and pandemic prevention. An appropriate tax and regulatory environment could restore health to previously profitable corporations, small businesses and startup companies. The other priority must be on fashioning a public health care system prepared for future pandemics.

To spend on other costly projects would be irresponsible. No matter what party wins control of the presidency and Congress this fall, the cupboard could well be bare for anything else. For the Democrats, any plans for “Medicare for All,” a Green New Deal and forgiveness of student debt may be placed on indefinite hold. Can such programs be financed on top of our current debt, looming deficits and a shrunken revenue base?

Before the economic shutdown, many believed these ideas could be financed with increased taxes on financial interactions, big corporations and the holdings of the wealthy. Even then, they were dreaming there was enough tax revenue for such ambitions.

That was then and such dreams must end. Time to wake up. The longer the shutdown, the more likely the next administration may find companies with fewer profits, private wealth reduced, many small businesses diminished and more households with less wealth. And all saddled with greater debt.

A generous welfare state can only be financed as long as there is a vibrant private economy. As Margaret Thatcher liked to say, “Eventually, you run out of other people’s money.” This was beginning to happen before this crisis, and now it’s here.

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in Lancaster Township.