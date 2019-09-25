Like other coroners across Pennsylvania, I am concerned about the rights of privacy of all deceased persons whose deaths we investigate. We worry those rights have been compromised by a recent court decision (“Judge: Coroner reports to be open,” Aug. 24 LNP).
The case began as an LNP Right-to-Know request for all Lancaster County autopsy and toxicology reports for 2017. Our office denied this request, so the request was appealed to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, which ruled against our office. We appealed the case to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, but lost in our effort to maintain confidentiality of those records.
The ruling stated that privacy is an individual right, and that individual right dies when that individual dies.
As a family physician, I understand the importance of privacy and confidentiality for every patient who walks through the door of my office for care. I am ethically, morally and legally compelled to maintain an environment in which personal information about a patient’s medical conditions and medical history is not released. Any information gleaned as the result of private conversations when I am rendering care is not shared with any person or any entity without the express permission and consent of that patient.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 was passed to ensure that privacy. HIPAA also provides that medical records of that individual, after their death, remain under the control of his or her representative for 50 years.
The recent decision allows not only the media, but anyone with any interest for any reason, to obtain copies of autopsy reports and toxicology reports. Those reports contain personal and confidential information. The decedent’s medical history is documented, including medical conditions, surgeries, family medical history and social history. Detailed descriptions of past and recent substance abuse may be included. A detailed mental health history may also be a part of the autopsy report.
A full description of that individual and the death scene is carefully and completely described and documented, including what the deceased person was wearing and appeared to be doing, even if it seemed to be a compromising situation. The concept of “I can do anything in the privacy of my own home without others knowing” no longer exists for those individuals.
The autopsy reports include information of that individual body, including detailed descriptions of the most private and intimate parts of the body. Every organ and body part is described in great detail.
I recognize that the media wishes all information to be available to provide comprehensive reporting (“The public’s right to know prevails,” Aug. 27 LNP editorial). Unfortunately, the recent ruling allows information that is protected by HIPAA and privacy laws when an individual is alive to be provided to anyone for the asking after his or her death. HIV status, mental health issues, sexual histories and histories of drug use would be readily available. I have not spoken to anyone who feels that a detailed description of their loved one’s naked body should be readily available to any individual simply out of curiosity.
The emotional impact of the release of confidential information on a decedent’s family cannot be underestimated. It is exceedingly difficult for many families to view autopsy reports of their family members, particularly if the loved one died as the result of a suicide or homicide. For any member of the public to have access to detailed information about the death scene and the condition of their loved one’s body may be overwhelming and create permanent emotional scars.
Depending on circumstances, it may be possible to block the release of, or to redact, protected information and have records sealed by the court, but it will be necessary for a family member to obtain legal representation to do so.
We remain resolute in our position that release of this information violates an individual’s right to privacy. LNP’s Sept. 5 editorial (“Losing privacy”) questions whether law enforcement’s access to home security systems may result in our surrendering “privacy and liberty.” As “each piece of our privacy is eroded, it can be difficult, if not impossible, to get it back,” the editorial stated.
We agree. That same concern for privacy should apply to autopsy and toxicology information obtained when an individual dies suddenly and unexpectedly, be it a natural death, or the result of an accident, suicide or homicide.
Dr. Stephen G. Diamantoni has served as Lancaster County’s coroner since 2008.