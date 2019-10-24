It is not often that a U.S. attorney general gets a chance to speak about the critical role of religion in our nation. William Barr did just that earlier this month at the University of Notre Dame.
Just minutes after his speech concluded, the liberal left was full-bore into condemnation of his connecting many of our society’s ills with the declining influence of religion and the concept of personal responsibility in our lives. Barr was clearly reminding us of our Founding Fathers’ understanding of the role of religion in the formation of our country as a moral society.
William McGurn, a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, wrote this Oct. 14 in the Wall Street Journal: “The attorney general advanced two broad propositions. First, the waning of religion’s influence in American life has left more of her citizens vulnerable to what Tocqueville called the ‘soft despotism’ of government dependency. Second, today’s secularists are decidedly not of the live-and-let-live variety.”
The first of these propositions addresses the extremes that exist in our society today. Clearly, the debates, speeches and discussions that are leading up to the presidential election in 2020 reflect these extremes.
The Democratic candidates are falling over themselves promising more and more government support and intrusions into the lives of citizens. The response of President Donald Trump and the Republicans is to strengthen our personal freedom by protecting existing support programs for those in need, while concentrating on continued growth in the economy. This is leading to more good jobs and increasing income derived from personal labor.
Of the liberal anger about Barr’s speech, McGurn continued: “This is what we have come to expect when someone in public life mentions religion in a positive light. Many didn’t like Mr. Barr’s blaming secularism for social pathologies such as drug addiction, family breakdown and increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males. Yet few engaged his more arresting contention, which is that all these problems have spiritual roots. Whereas religion addresses such challenges by stressing personal responsibility, Mr. Barr argued, the state’s answer is merely to try to alleviate ‘bad consequences.’ ”
In my view, Barr has called us to put up or shut up with regard to the fundamental source of our nation’s social problems. The negative liberal reaction proves Barr’s point: Religion and religious beliefs are being pushed aside in national debates and discussions.
All religions have scripture, be it the Bible, Torah, the Quran or the Bhagavad Gita. All religions have statements dealing with personal and community conduct (i.e., the Ten Commandments) and have regular gatherings at which religious leaders address their congregations. Any study of world history provides evidence of the important role religions played — and play —\!q in governing individual conduct and personal responsibility. The church, synagogue, temple and mosque are places that provide a moral compass for citizens.
It is time to examine our nation’s social problems and go far beyond simply applying salve to bad consequences. This requires serious and meaningful investigations into the root causes of devastating social problems. Barr exposed several, including family breakdown and drug dependence. The root causes to these and other problems are being ignored.
Barr mentioned “illegitimacy,” which I prefer to describe as the creation of single-parent families, the number of which has grown dramatically since the war on poverty was launched in 1964. I believe this is a moral crisis. Communities of faith can contribute to the investigation of its causes as well as implement solutions. They have a responsibility to act.
As for Barr’s second proposition, he commented, “First is the force, fervor and comprehensiveness of the assault on religion we are experiencing today. This is not decay; it is organized destruction. Secularists, and their allies among the ‘progressives,’ have marshaled all the force of mass communications, popular culture, the entertainment industry and academia in an unremitting assault on religion and traditional values.”
Evidence of what Barr was discussing is found everywhere. My religious beliefs are now condemned because someone feels they inhibit their life choices (for example, contraception choices, unwed parenthood or same-sex marriage).
I am not alone in feeling this way. In group discussions in my community, concern is expressed about social problems. Why are our leaders afraid to discuss them, and to suggest solutions? Have we lost our moral compass?
Next year’s presidential election will present us with our best opportunity to have a voice. The choice we’ll face: more government — or a victory for morals and personal responsibility.
Thank you, Attorney General Barr.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.