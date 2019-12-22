The topic of whether professional athletes should be tasked with the responsibility of being role models is a controversial one.
If you ask the athletes themselves, they may tell you something similar to what former NBA player Charles Barkley said in a 1993 Nike commercial: “I’m not a role model. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.”
However true that may be, today’s generation of youth are influenced by — and, in a sense, raised by — people other than just their parents. This is due to the immense power of influence that people with a fan base hold. To call that unfair to athletes is irrational. I believe refraining from being a terrible human for the sake of millions of young people looking to professional athletes for inspiration is not too much to ask of those athletes. It does require much more responsibility on the part of professional athletes than simply playing a sport.
Some athletes who don’t feel they should be considered role models may counter this argument with something along the lines of “I didn’t sign up to be a role model or a representative. I signed up to play my sport!” (That’s basically what Barkley said.) However, that is indeed what you sign up for when you work for any organization. When you sign a contract, work at the highest level of your profession and reap the benefits of it all, you do represent that organization, even if it is simply by affiliation.
In the case of more individualized sports, such as track and field, tennis or golf, odds are the athlete has received a sponsorship or two from a prominent company such as Nike or Adidas. This makes them a representative of that organization as well.
Unlike Barkley, several of today’s biggest athletes have embraced the title of role model for young people. There is even a website, looktothestars.org, which details celebrities and athletes’ donations to charities.
LeBron James, often regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, has used his platform and career earnings to support and even start new charities dedicated to children’s education and technology. The LeBron James Family Foundation has vowed to send 1,100 kids to college, at a cost of more than $40 million. Most recently, James founded the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio; the school serves less fortunate children in grades one through eight.
These deeds, as well as countless other acts of generosity throughout James’ career, have heightened his standing in society. He’s been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year multiple times. He will be remembered as one of the most influential people in history for much more than his ability to shoot a basketball.
Another athlete whose impressive feats on the field as well as his commendable work off the field have gained him the respect of more than just sports fans is J.J. Watt. Watt’s belief in taking full advantage of a role model opportunity as well as his genuine care for others has resulted in an enormous fan base for him outside of sports. After the historically disastrous events of Hurricane Harvey, tens of thousands of Texans were without homes. Watt immediately began a fundraiser for Houston flood relief and rebuilding. He raised half a million dollars in under a day, and within a week, his efforts brought in more than $10 million, a crowdfunding record. Today, the campaign sits at over $37 million.
Watt also founded the J.J. Watt Foundation, which provides funding for struggling middle school athletic programs. His efforts off the field have created a blueprint for both current athletes and young children and teenagers who strive to be professional athletes. He exemplifies what it means to be a role model.
Professional athletes should absolutely be expected to be role models for their youth-filled fan bases. Their responsibility on the field should carry over off the field in what they say and post online; they should be held to the same standard as celebrities whose words have an impact on the unprecedented audiences they now can reach with today’s social media.
Professional athletes are who the youth choose to look up to. The possibilities of what they can do with their influence, as seen with renowned athletes like LeBron James and J.J. Watt should inspire athletes to take full advantage of the opportunity most people can only wish to have in their lifetime; the impact they can have on the lives of countless people with just a few clicks could be likened to that of a superpower.
Justin Elliott is in grade 11 at Columbia High School.