Amid the gloom that now pervades Twitter, Ashlee Latimer, a writer and Tony Award-winning producer, recently tweeted the question: “What was the ‘celebration restaurant’ your family ate at when you were a child that you didn’t realize was not, in fact, a 5-star establishment until you became an adult?”

Grown-ups from all over the country responded with hilarious and warm memories of celebrating birthdays and good report cards at restaurants including Chi-Chi’s, Olive Garden, Bob’s Big Boy, Pizza Hut and Friendly’s. They wrote of the wonders of Shirley Temples, fried ice cream and ice cream sundaes with sugar-cone hats. Some wrote that restaurants of any sort were too pricey, so their families always celebrated at home.

This Twitter thread transported me to my childhood, when my parents used to take us six kids out to the Glass Kitchen restaurant on Oregon Pike, where a sushi restaurant now sits, or to the Lobster House in Cape May.

Taking six kids of varying ages out for dinner is a major undertaking, so it didn’t happen often. When we lived in Philadelphia, my older sisters and brother would take a wagon filled with our mom’s Pyrex bowls to the nearby home of an Italian woman who, for $5, would fill the bowls with spaghetti and meatballs and add a loaf of homemade bread. That was easier than piling six kids and two parents into a car to drive to a restaurant.

When we moved to Lancaster and dined out, any restaurant seemed fancy to us. Because my parents owned and operated Cassidy’s Tavern in downtown Lancaster, they were sharply aware of the challenges of serving food and drinks to strangers. So eating out meant behaving nicely — no blowing bubbles in our glasses of chocolate milk, no elbowing our siblings and absolutely no rudeness to our servers. Our bighearted dad seemed to know everyone, so we were careful not to embarrass him or our lovely, kind and gracious mom.

Later, as young adults, some of us would go on to work part-time at Cassidy’s Tavern or in other service jobs. I was a “HoJo Girl” at the Howard Johnson’s restaurant on Lincoln Highway East during my college summers (the name was humiliating, the uniform was polyester, but the tips were good). I firmly believe that everyone should wait on tables or tend bar for at least a few months so they learn what life is like on the other side of the register.

When, as a mom of two young kids, I looked back on my parents taking six noisy children out for an occasional restaurant meal, I couldn’t figure out how they pulled it off. I cannot remember them ever exchanging rueful glances or sighing while inwardly doing the math as we ordered extra sodas or dessert.

Someone was always dropping cutlery, spilling water or shaking the sugar packets. But we said “please” and “thank you” and “how are you this evening?” nearly always.

Somehow, my parents managed to give us a lot, while not having a lot. Because we didn’t dine out often, doing so felt special no matter where we went. And my parents treated us to those occasions with such joy.

This certainly was true at Christmastime.

Our wondrous Christmases

As with a restaurant meal, giving six children a magical Christmas on a tight budget was not just a mystery of math, but of effort. Again, how did they pull it off?

When we were kids, the Christmas tree was decorated by Santa after we went to bed Christmas Eve. So not only did our parents have to take care of last-minute gift assembly and wrapping, but they had to untangle the lights, hang the ornaments and adorn the tree with tinsel icicles in the small hours of the morning.

Our dad dove into holidays enthusiastically. Some years before he died, he wrote us a letter one Christmas night that he titled “An end to a perfect day.”

He reminded us that while Christmas Day was drawing to an end, “Christmas has just started” and we should enjoy the “Christmas season day by day.” (He underlined “season” twice.)

He continued: “Enjoy the tree, the fireplace and especially enjoy each other. Mom and I love you dearly and that is what life is all about!”

The letter, copied and framed, now hangs in each of our homes.

We didn’t get stacks of presents, but I remember Christmas mornings as joyful and exciting. My sisters and I would get new robes or pajamas and, depending on our ages, a couple of toys (an Easy-Bake Oven, a doll), a nice sweater or vinyl records. My older brother often would get sports equipment, or a unique item a Cassidy’s Tavern customer had sold to our dad: high-powered military-quality binoculars, for instance, or a pocket watch. My younger brother would get maybe a Big Wheel or a Speed Racer toy.

Santa delivered bikes when circumstances allowed, but books more frequently were under the tree. When I was 7, I was thrilled to get a colorfully illustrated children’s Bible; it was only years later when I wondered why Jesus had blond hair and looked Nordic. (I still have that Bible; it’s now held together with packing tape.)

One incredible Christmas morning, our mom had created new wardrobes for the Barbie dolls that belonged to me and my younger sister: modest skirts and tops for no-nonsense Barbie, chic shift dresses for elegant Barbie, as well as faux-fur coats for evening Barbie. Our mom had worked with our grandmother to painstakingly sew these outfits, which were nicer than anything they could have purchased from a store. I think the Barbie clothes may have been lost when we moved from our semidetached row house to the apartment above Cassidy’s Tavern — either to that move or to the indifference to playthings that comes with adolescence.

Now that our amazing mother is gone — this will be, unbelievably, our fourth Christmas without her — I would pay almost anything to have those homemade Barbie outfits back as a tangible reminder of the lengths to which she and our dad went to make our Christmases wondrous. My memories will have to do.

Today, I hope you have memories of your own to unwrap and enjoy.

And to parents of young kids: You may not be able to take your kids to a five-star restaurant, or to heap presents under the tree, but your joy will be the shiny thing your children remember later. I know this from experience.

Wishing you all a wonderful holiday season.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.