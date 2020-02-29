If only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn’t teeming with deep-staters, then the stock market wouldn’t have dropped! Darn you physicians and public health types! How dare you share your so-called “facts,” “data,” “expertise” and “science” to warn Americans that the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is inevitable?
At a news conference Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump denied that inevitability. Coronavirus, he said, “may get a little bigger; it may not get bigger at all.”
Less than an hour later, a positive case surfaced in California. It was the first U.S. case of unknown origin: The woman diagnosed with COVID-19 hadn’t traveled to any viral hot spots or interacted closely with anyone who did.
Regardless of the mix of information, disinformation and pure ignorance emanating from Trump’s mouth, the U.S. public health services will be effective in helping to contain the spread and fallout of the coronavirus. The virus will indeed eventually fade, and probably before Trump does. But maybe not.
Last week, with an eye on plunging stock market indicators, Trump tried to downplay the threat the coronavirus posed to the United States. As usual, he seemed more concerned with the implications for his reelection than for the health and well-being of the American people.
One thing for sure is that Trump’s leadership style and his commitment to disinformation is a bad match for dealing with a potential public health crisis.
Unfortunately, Trump has traveled too far down the road of surrounding himself with sycophants and propagandists to change now.
Power to manipulate
To this day, those who study the strategic use of disinformation — also known as propaganda — remain impressed by Trump’s effectiveness in shaping the cognitions and behaviors of many people. But his reaction to coronavirus — and hence that of his supporters in Congress — will reveal the full extent of Trump’s power to manipulate.
As skilled as he is at disinformation, Trump has had extremely valuable help in that area. The characters Trump has hired to spread disinformation include Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, the self-proclaimed dirty tricksters. (Manafort is in jail, and Stone is on his way, though Trump may pardon him.) Trump also hired Steve Bannon, who pushed the alt-right into the mainstream. And don’t forget that he hired Bill Shine, the Fox News executive who was fired for helping to create a culture of misogyny within that organization.
Lastly, there’s the darling of the far-right-wing airwaves: Rush Limbaugh. Although Trump didn’t hire him, he has enlisted him in his disinformation campaign. And so Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his “decades of tireless devotion to our country.”
Last week, Limbaugh revealed his true nature by telling his radio listeners, “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. ... I’m dead right on this. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”
Standing next to Trump on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and officials from the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services offered a different “truth,” folks. Not even Pence thinks Limbaugh is “dead right” about this serious issue.
Cashing in on fear
It’s hard to say if the glue that binds Stone, Manafort, Shine and Limbaugh together is simply a Machiavellian thirst for wealth and power or a genuine fear of, and insecurity around, people who look, sound and think differently than they do. Either way, the four ministers of disinformation are well known because they are so good at cashing in on fear and insecurity, and exploiting the same in others.
Keep your eye on Trump’s love of fear and disinformation. Once he figures out that he doesn’t need a soaring stock market to win reelection in 2020, he might shift from his position of denial on coronavirus and embrace the posture of a strong leader taking care of his people in a crisis.
Since Trumpism won’t be able to contain the coronavirus — because facts do matter and any crisis that hits will be handled by competent public health officials — Trump will be tempted to shift to fearmongering because he and his ministers of disinformation do that very, very well.
Trump and company have already prepped the battlefield. They have abandoned traditional American conservatism. While that brand of American conservatism focused on expanding opportunity to everyone and appreciating the wisdom of small government, Trumpism focuses on fear — the fear of an America that is changing. Of an America where women, nonwhites and non-Christians enjoy the same dignity as everyone else.
Trump and his ministers of disinformation have sought to keep those people in their place and to diminish the institutions that protect their dignity. And their strategy has been to cast doubt on everything that was once believed.
Make sure to say everything is “fake” — especially the news. Up is down. Red is blue. War heroes are losers. War criminals are heroes. Law-abiding whistleblowers are traitors. The Russians are helping the Democrats, but not Trump. The courts are unfair to the self-proclaimed dirty tricksters. Even federal judges are to be attacked.
Only the faux billionaire who won’t release his taxes is telling the truth. Everyone else is a member of the swamp or the deep state.
Pay heed
The ministers of disinformation believe that our natural state is fear and insecurity, and so they developed sophisticated propaganda machines, pushed conspiracies, twisted the truth and omitted context in order to play on our fears (Vladimir Putin must be proud).
Really, it’s only a matter of time before Trump will seek to capitalize on coronavirus-related fears.
The reality: Coronavirus should be taken seriously, and CDC officials are rightly taking it seriously.
For now, Trump is trying to tamp down fears, pretending the risk isn’t significant, because he’s trying to protect his crown jewel: a thriving stock market. If coronavirus spreads widely in the United States, Trump will have to make a decision: Should he stick with the narrative of the manager of a strong stock market or recognize that it is a losing strategy?
He will choose the path that strikes him as the winning one — for him, not the country. And that may mean hyping fears, not calming them.
We will need to pay heed to the unfolding data, science and modeling about coronavirus, and adjust our behaviors based on that truthful information — and pay no mind to Trump and his ministers of disinformation.
Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.