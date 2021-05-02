Several weeks ago, I left Lancaster to go down to the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, a place that I had visited twice before the COVID-19 pandemic.

I went each time to understand the situation at the border for asylum-seekers. I volunteered and provided food, clothing and basic supplies to those who were seeking safety from the horrific conditions in which they had lived for so long in their native countries.

I have found it difficult to get my head around what these people have experienced, as I cannot relate to it in any way. These are not people who just decided one day to move to the United States. They did not have the luxury of packing up their belongings in a leisurely way or of traveling comfortably to a new home. These are people who have experienced the murder of a loved one, extortion, violence and physical threats from gangs, and the loss of all of their possessions.

These are people who ran from their homes, seeking safety for themselves and their families. These people’s journeys are filled with uncertainty, not knowing if they will be able to arrive in the U.S. They were usually unsure if the “coyote” — a smuggler of immigrants across the border — who promised them a safe trip in exchange for a considerable amount of money would make good on his promise. Holding onto their children, maybe carrying just a backpack, they have had to give up everything to flee from such awful conditions.

Women arrive at the bus station, which is the base of Team Brownsville — a charitable organization — and ask for diapers and wipes for their babies, while also requesting feminine hygiene products for themselves, as they have nothing.

A good number of asylum-seekers are first sent to detention centers when attempting to cross the border. One woman was at a detention center for 18 months and another woman shared that she was there for three months. When coming from the detention center to the bus station, these individuals are bound by handcuffs and leg shackles connected to a waist chain. Upon getting out of the van, the handcuffs are removed as the asylum-seekers stand in the parking lot of the bus station for all to see. Imagine being on this challenging journey, being handcuffed and shackled, and having your belt and shoe laces taken away so you don’t use them to harm yourself. Where is the dignity in all of this?

We must remember that these people are desperate and scared. Their living conditions were not safe in their home countries, and their lives and their children’s lives were in danger. As a country, we should be compassionate to those seeking refuge from violence and persecution. They arrive here the same way many of our parents and grandparents did. These are people in crisis who need our help.

Last month, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker went to the southern border. In a video clip, he spoke of the “humanitarian crisis” in Texas border towns and cities. But the humanity to which he repeatedly referred was that of the U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement and elected officials with whom he and other Republicans met.

While those officials might be feeling overwhelmed by the number of people who are arriving at the bus station daily, the Border Patrol agents and local officials have places to call home; they have adequate food and clean clothing.

During his visit, Congressman Smucker missed the people truly in crisis: the asylum-seekers.

I wrote to Congressman Smucker and pointed out that he missed talking to the people who are truly in crisis. I mentioned that I am planning another trip in the fall and invited him to join me as we go down to the border, and talk with the asylum-seekers. I hope he takes this invitation seriously and joins me.

So, what now? This problem is a complicated one with no easy answers. Regardless of political party, we must realize that there is indeed a humanitarian crisis going on at the border and it involves desperate and frightened people seeking safety. We have a moral responsibility to care for these individuals who have lost everything.

Team Brownsville has been working tirelessly since July 2018 to help asylum-seekers. I have never met a more selfless group of people than these volunteers, who just do whatever is needed, treating everyone with respect and dignity. Visit teambrownsville.org to learn more about their work. Their work continues and will continue for some time; we can help with that work, even from Lancaster County.

Risa Paskoff is the executive director of Aaron's Acres, a local nonprofit that provides recreational programming for children and young adults with disabilities.