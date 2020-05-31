As the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths, and Americans struggle with unemployment and economic disaster, we face difficult decisions about what to do next.

The majority of Lancaster County’s elected officials have made their case to reopen the county based on their data and the county’s ability to provide COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and care. Their arguments seem sound, but those who do not agree also provide compelling evidence for the case for continued caution.

These are tough times. COVID-19 kills people, but it also spares many. As Time magazine reported last week, a study — published in the journal Thorax — of one cruise-ship coronavirus outbreak found that “more than 80% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 did not show any symptoms of the disease.” Other studies have showed lower, but still significant, percentages of asymptomatic infection.

The elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, while a large portion of our population seems to be relatively unaffected. But the virus is very transmissible, and young, healthy people have died from it, so we can’t dismiss it. We likely will have to find a way to deal with it until a vaccine has been developed and distributed to all of us.

As a Pennsylvanian, and one who has been working as part of the government response to this pandemic, I have watched with interest the debate over reopening our county, and the political, economic and safety aspects of that debate.

The dissatisfaction with associating Lancaster County with Philadelphia “collar counties,” and the skewing of data as a result of the significant presence of long-term care facilities here, are clear arguments for those who want to reopen quickly. The pressure for our people to get back to work, and for our businesses to be allowed to reopen, is immense. For many Lancaster County folks, “life without livelihood” simply does not make sense to our culture, norms and way of life.

I have been impacted by both sides of the argument.

On April 25, my father, Ernie Wood, died of COVID-19 at a local nursing home. He went into rehab in early March as a result of a late February hospitalization that required surgery. During his recovery in the rehab wing of the nursing home, the quarantine order for all long-term care facilities went into effect, basically shutting my dad off from the rest of the world — and from family and friends.

On April 14, my father became feverish and tested positive for COVID-19. Within two weeks, the 82-year-old patriarch of my family — a Navy doctor turned obstetrician and gynecologist who had delivered thousands of local babies — was dead.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After the sadness of his passing and speedy burial, we moved on in a sort of shell shock, suddenly painfully aware of how dangerous this virus truly is. The caregivers at the nursing home did the best they could to care for my father, but the lack of testing for staff left Dad and the other residents dangerously exposed on a daily basis, while they remained isolated from the rest of us.

Anyone with elderly parents or ill family members knows the hazards associated with COVID-19 and the risks associated with lifting the stay-at-home order too soon.

On the other hand, I have family members whose livelihoods depend on their small businesses. In my family, we have restaurateurs, shop owners and college students who don’t know what the future holds. My spouse is a real estate agent who wasn’t able to work for months, because Pennsylvania — unlike other states — determined that real estate sales were a nonessential activity.

With her office shut down, and no home showings allowed, her business effectively ended, and her income, along with the incomes of her partner and team members, ceased. For weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf resisted repeated efforts by the state Legislature to reopen real estate and other businesses before finally allowing some real estate activities to resume May 19. My wife began working again, but her efforts may not yield any income for several months down the road.

So the decision by local officials to move Lancaster County into the “yellow” phase of reopening without Wolf’s approval was a tough one. It divided us not only along political lines, but along emotional lines as well.

Wolf has announced that Lancaster County will move into the yellow phase June 5, along with the other counties still in the red, most-restrictive phase.

There must be a clear understanding of why some businesses were deemed life-sustaining, and why others weren’t. State government must be transparent in decisions that affect the livelihood of our citizens.

We need to open businesses with a serious commitment to following the protective measures that our heath care community espouses. A joint coordinated effort, based on bipartisan community support, should be the goal for all of us in Lancaster County.

U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. David E. Wood is a Manheim Township resident and director of the Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Staff. This column reflects his personal views, not the official views of the U.S. government or Army National Guard.