Before considering the U.S. intelligence reports about Russian bounties placed on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan, let’s remind ourselves of the quality of leadership currently occupying the White House.

A recent comparison between the United States, Iran and Pakistan should do the trick.

All three are in the top 15 countries most affected by COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. And, as of Thursday, their numbers for new cases confirmed each day were rising.

Germany, France and Canada weren’t even on the list (Britain was, but its numbers were decreasing).

So, in terms of leadership and problem-solving, we're in the same boat as Pakistan, a country plagued by poverty and corruption, and Iran, a country whose leaders authorize the flogging of dissenters. We’re no longer grouped with educated democratic societies that use science to guide policymaking.

Keep that jarring thought in mind as you consider President Donald Trump’s approach to national security.

Keep in mind, too, that Trump constantly brags that no one is “tougher on Russia than me.” This is as grounded in the empirical world as this January statement of his: “We have (the coronavirus) totally under control. ... It’s going to be just fine.”

With the number of American deaths at 133,000 and rising, and unemployment at its highest level since the Great Depression, COVID-19 is far from “totally under control.” Nor is Russia.

Putin’s vision

Why would Trump, or any other American foreign policymaker, need to be hard on Russia?

The answer is simply because Russian President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on making Russia great again, and this means weakening the West — especially the United States. Over the last 10 years, Putin has been implementing his vision by aggravating domestic divisions within Western societies, weakening alliances between Western nations, sowing distrust in Western institutions, and increasing the costs of Western nations’ operations.

This brings us to Afghanistan.

Even if one believes the U.S. should be completely out of that country by now, all patriotic Americans can agree that withdrawal should be on our terms, not on Russia’s.

However, that is not what is happening. In April 2017, four-star Gen. John Nicholson, then commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan (now retired), confirmed that Russia was helping to supply weapons to the Taliban, the primary enemy of the U.S. in Afghanistan at the time.

So three years ago, the U.S. military leadership knew Russia was trying to help kill Americans.

In 2018, U.S. special forces and their allies came under attack in Syria by Russian mercenaries. That battle resulted in dozens of dead Russians. Perhaps the Russians would want some payback.

In late June, multiple news outlets reported that U.S. officials received intelligence reports going back at least to 2019 that a Russian intelligence unit had placed bounties on American and allied forces in Afghanistan.

That sounds like payback to me.

Russian bounties

On June 30, The Wall Street Journal reported that the CIA had “medium confidence” in the reports of the Russian bounties but the National Security Agency — which focuses on collecting intelligence via electronic means — “strongly dissented from other intelligence agencies’ assessment.”

Disagreement between spy agencies isn’t surprising, as it seems that much of the raw intelligence was collected by the U.S. military’s Special Operations Command, which isn’t a spy agency. This is why presidents have national security advisers to help them make sense of complicated situations.

According to The New York Times, other intelligence on the bounty program was collected by the U.S. and our allies in Afghanistan.

One raid in particular was on the home of an Afghan man in his 40s, Rahmatullah Azizi, who was suspected of being the conduit between the Taliban and Russia. During that raid, authorities found $500,000 and evidence that Azizi had been traveling back and forth to Russia, which is where they believe he now is hiding.

Relatedly, U.S. authorities have also collected electronic intelligence showing financial wire transfers between bank accounts used by the Russian intelligence unit and the Taliban.

If the Russian bounty program is true, that puts the April 2019 deaths of three U.S. Marines in Afghanistan in a different light.

According to the Marine Times, two of the Marines were from a reserve unit based in Harrisburg, and one was from just across the river in York. The mother of one of the slain said, “The parties who are responsible should be held accountable, if that’s even possible.”

I agree: The parties should be held responsible. And it is possible.

Beyond reasonable doubt

Based on recent news reports, statements from congressional leaders who have been briefed on the matter, and Gen. Frank McKenzie, the U.S. military commander for the Middle East, it is beyond reasonable doubt that: A) the Russians have been aiding the Taliban by at least providing them with weapons; and B) senior national security officials in the White House were briefed on these issues.

Certainly the bounty program would fit with Putin’s larger strategy and modus operandi.

While McKenzie is not yet convinced that Russian bounties have definitively led to American deaths, he calls the reports “worrisome” and said, “We should always remember, the Russians are not our friends. ... They do not wish us well, and we just need to remember that at all times when we evaluate that intelligence.”

The president claims he was never briefed on this matter. We don’t yet know enough about the bounty story, but the military publicly admits that the Russians are helping to supply the Taliban with weapons, and American soldiers and Marines keep getting killed.

Putin denies Russia’s involvement, of course. Will Trump just keep swallowing Putin’s denials while Americans keep getting killed?

A hoax fixation

There’s more than one leadership failure here. Trump should have created an atmosphere in which his briefers and advisers were encouraged to highlight such information for him. But it is well known that Trump is easily angered by negative reports about Russia. Multiple news outlets report that his intelligence briefers never lead with Russia, if they even bring it up at all.

His own senior briefer, Beth Sanner, a CIA veteran of 30 years, gave a talk recently in which she recommended that other briefers “pivot” when it appears the audience being briefed has tuned them out.

We’ve seen for ourselves just how frequently our impulsive and impetuous president tunes out information he doesn’t like.

Trump has tuned out the facts about COVID-19 and, at one point, said that Democratic criticisms about his handling of the virus amounted to their “new hoax.”

Now, he calls the Russian bounty reports a “hoax,” too. Everything related to Russia is a “hoax” to him.

Maybe we’re more like a former Soviet republic than Iran. It’s hard to picture Iran’s leaders tolerating the Russian-backed murder of their soldiers.

Our soldiers and Marines deserve far better leaders in Washington than the ones they now have.

Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.