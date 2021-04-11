There’s good reason to think that having more public health capacity in communities would make sense. There’s also good reason to think that the county level could be the right level of government to house that capacity. And, given the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the right time for Lancaster County to have a conversation about how to approach this issue.

But as we do, the focus should be on crafting a sustainable, long-term solution that works for Lancaster County, not just something that makes us feel better in the short term.

That is not to say that the public health experts who have made the case for such a department don’t have the long term in mind. It is, however, to say that the recent drumbeat of editorials and op-eds on these pages risks treating a possible mean — creating a public health department — as an end in itself, rather than as a tool that potentially could serve the ultimate goal of improving public health in Lancaster County.

The arguments for creating a public health department tend to fall in one of three buckets: the pandemic, issues like childhood lead exposure in homes, and the fact that other big counties have them.

On the pandemic, it is true that the data on Lancaster County compared to the six counties in Pennsylvania that have public health departments is mixed. Our death rate and case rate are fairly high; our hospitalization rate is in the middle of the pack. Crucially, though, we have the second-highest rate of residents over 85 (and fourth-highest rate of residents over 65) of that group of counties and, as we know, age is a risk factor for severe COVID-19 disease.

It seems hard to assert, based on the big picture, that having a county health department (or not) is the chief determinant of COVID-19 outcomes.

Perhaps that is why it has been hard to discern what, exactly, having a public health department would have allowed the county to do differently (or better) over the last year.

Vaccinations? Supply is controlled by the federal government and state, and the county has set up a mass vaccination site that the governor called a model.

COVID-19 testing and tracing? The county used federal stimulus money to partner with the largest health provider in the area to do that last May.

Public health messaging? Maybe, though we have hardly suffered from a dearth of experts advising people what to do.

F&M survey

Regarding the much-discussed Franklin & Marshall College survey, the issue is not that it framed creating a public health department as a trade-off between taxes and outcomes; that was altogether appropriate. It is that the survey asked respondents to imagine that a public health department “would lower the cases of COVID-19 by 25 percent.”

There just does not seem to be any evidence to assume that would be the case. It is a helpful data point to know that many residents are willing to pay for better public health outcomes, but the focus, then, should be on how best to achieve those outcomes.

On issues like lead paint, it seems worth noting that, in the last five years, Lancaster has secured more than $10 million in grants to tackle this very issue, both through the city and through public-private partnerships. Duplicating or supplanting existing work in that area may be less effective than harnessing existing collaborative capacity to scale up the efforts.

As for the argument that other large counties have a public health department, so Lancaster County should, too, that seems unpersuasive.

What Lancaster County does have — which other areas consider a model — is a robust civic infrastructure composed of leaders from local government, nonprofit organizations, business groups, civic associations and religious communities that can mobilize to solve all sorts of problems.

During the pandemic, this infrastructure allowed the county to use federal funding to scale up public health capacity and business recovery funds.

Whatever we decide to do in the public health space, we should be careful not to extinguish this spirit of collaboration, which has served our community so well in the past on a wide range of issues (farmland preservation among them) even beyond public health.

Caution advised

Finally, it is worth examining the 1951 law that allows for the creation of county public health departments.

The law requires any local health department to “provide public … administrative and supportive services; personal health services; and environmental health services.”

According to a 136-page legislative report from 2013, that includes “tuberculosis control and venereal disease control; maternal and child health services; and public health nursing services” as well as services related to “food protection, water supply, water pollution control, bathing places, vector control, solid wastes, institutional environment, recreational environment and housing environment.”

In other words, a lot of stuff is required of local health departments, and the law requires that you do all of them or none of them. Some are already done at the state level; some are done through school districts; and others may just not demand government engagement now as much as they did when the law was passed.

While the state provides some startup funding and a portion of funding thereafter, on ongoing commitment to local funding is necessary, too, as former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said earlier this year.

All of this is to say that it may well be that Lancaster County needs now — or may need in the future — a full-fledged public health department. For now, proceeding cautiously — perhaps even incrementally — with an eye toward fiscal sustainability in the long term, and learning the lessons of the pandemic in the short term, seems the kind of prudent approach that residents have come to expect from Lancaster County’s leaders.

That probably means working to institutionalize the existing collaborative efforts among the county’s health systems and health-focused nonprofit organizations to make sure those connections are strong and, where appropriate, systems are integrated.

That may mean working with the Legislature and the state Department of Health to revise the 1950s-era public health laws (including one that governs state data) to allow for the kind of data-sharing that would shed light on the community’s health needs — and to unbundle the suite of responsibilities county health departments currently must discharge.

That could mean convening a group to assess other counties’ health departments to see what works and what doesn’t, with an eye toward updating the county’s previous feasibility study.

If all that sounds conspicuously like a path to creating a public health department, that may be because it is.

Or it may turn out that there is a different approach that works better — or costs less — in achieving the benefits advocates desire.

Cost matters, especially since, once created, a public health department would never be dissolved and cuts would surely be politically toxic.

Ultimately, whatever we decide, proceeding nimbly, cautiously and sustainably seems the right prescription to achieve the goals on which everyone agrees.

Benjamin Pontz is a Strasburg native and a Gettysburg College graduate currently studying governance and public policy on a Fulbright Scholarship at the University of Manchester in England. He previously worked as a reporter for WITF and PA Post. He interned in summer 2018 with the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership during Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino’s tenure as CEO.