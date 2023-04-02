Gov. Josh Shapiro likes to talk about “real freedom” — a familiar campaign promise repeated eight times in his inaugural speech and twice in his first state budget address. If Shapiro truly stands by this, he’ll be willing to reform government policies that stand between Pennsylvanians and freedom.

Shapiro’s budget speech overlooked a fast-approaching opportunity to restore “real freedom” by helping half a million Pennsylvanians promptly exchange their dependence on low-quality, taxpayer-funded Medicaid coverage for higher-quality health insurance — insurance without long waiting times for specialists and more provider options.

This month, Pennsylvania will begin redetermining the Medicaid eligibility of more than 3.6 million Pennsylvanians. For almost three years, the state received a boost in federal funding in return for suspending annual Medicaid eligibility checks. This means that an individual who lost his or her job in 2020 (and needed Medicaid) but gained a new job in 2021 can still receive Medicaid benefits until the state reviews their eligibility, which can happen anytime over the next year.

An estimated 600,000 Pennsylvanians on Medicaid today are not eligible for the program. And the Urban Institute estimates that, nationally, 53% of those on Medicaid who are not eligible have access to employer insurance. In other words, it’s likely that thousands of Pennsylvanians are double insured.

It’s good news that so many Pennsylvanians are ineligible — it’s a sign our economy is recovering.

On the other hand, allowing hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians to remain in the program when they no longer qualify is a terrible use of resources. And it is unfair, especially considering the thousands of vulnerable Pennsylvanians on the waiting list for community-based care.

But, based on the governor’s budget proposal, the state anticipates moving less than one-third of ineligible Pennsylvanians from Medicaid to other forms of insurance by June 30. The state should be diligent in correctly identifying income, household composition, residency and more to ensure that resources go to those who qualify for the program.

Health care isn’t the only area where real freedom is absent. During budget negotiations, Shapiro should work with state lawmakers to advance educational freedom.

Pennsylvania’s education system funds buildings — not students. Shapiro campaigned on “ensuring every child receives a quality education and to protect real freedom” and voiced support for the state’s tax credit scholarship programs and proposed lifeline scholarships, which would give direct education funding to students in failing districts. But the budget proposal is silent on these programs.

Where is the real freedom for students trapped in chronically underperforming schools because of their income? Where is the freedom for the 70,000 applicants who are on a waitlist for tax credit scholarships?

Merely increasing funding for schools — without empowering students with more educational opportunities and access — does not increase freedom.

To his credit, Shapiro recognizes the need to reform permitting and licensing, saying “we all know that our licensing and permitting process takes too damn long.”

But the governor’s solution falls short of the cultural transformation needed. Pennsylvania has the 45th worst economy and ranks 12th for most regulations in the country. It’s normal for the state to take years to approve permits and credentials.

There is nothing free about being beholden to unresponsive bureaucracy — and it encourages businesses and workers to flee the state. No wonder only three states experienced more total population loss than Pennsylvania last year. If Pennsylvania wants to create jobs, we need to make our state climate competitive.

A refund of a permit or license fee — which Shapiro’s latest executive order implements — is little comfort.

Finally, Shapiro went out of his way to oppose workers’ freedom to associate, saying “Pennsylvania will never be a right-to-work state” under his administration.

While his rhetorical adherence to real freedom is inspiring, Shapiro missed opportunities to advance freedom throughout his budget.

But there’s still an opportunity for Shapiro to work with the state Legislature toward bipartisan solutions and deliver on his campaign promises. Real freedom shouldn’t be shorthand for the freedom to throw around tax dollars. Instead, it means tearing down government obstacles in health care, education and licensing.

Only this “creates real opportunity and advances the cause of real freedom for them — the people of Pennsylvania.”

Elizabeth Stelle is the director of policy analysis at the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank. Twitter: @ElizabethBryan.