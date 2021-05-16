A first-of-its-kind survey by a nonprofit advocacy group found that 42% of Americans could not name a prominent Asian American.

The STAATUS (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the US) Index Report 2021 was developed by Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change, or LAAUNCH.

Eleven percent of respondents named Jackie Chan, while 9% named Bruce Lee. This is disheartening when we have several high-profile Asian Americans running for office and Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House. It also makes very clear how little representation Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have in our culture, society, school curricula, and in the personal lives of those who aren’t among these groups.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that this lack of visibility and understanding of our histories and contributions to the United States fuels the harmful stereotypes, fears, suspicions and resentments we see today in the alarming number of reports of anti-Asian hate and violence, including murders.

Over the past year, anti-Asian hate has been well documented by Russell Jeung’s Stop AAPI Hate database, which received more than 6,600 hate incident reports from March 2020 through March 2021.

Asian women and elderly have been the targets of much of this violence. Now some Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are afraid to leave their homes out of fear for their safety and must think twice about going out for a walk alone, going grocery shopping or waiting for a train or bus. Most painful of all are the worry and fear we carry seeing how so many of these victims look like our parents or grandparents. These vulnerable members of our population are often those given the least attention — they are the women who do your manicures and pedicures or, like the six Asian female victims of the Atlanta-area shootings, work grueling hours in spas and massage parlors to support their families.

A direct result of our lack of visibility is that our individual stories, dreams and struggles are irrelevant when we are flattened into one image. This robs us not only of our personal stories, but of the complexities of Asian American and Pacific Islander identities — we are in all levels of the economy and society, but the U.S. media and education systems do not often address the trajectories that each Asian ethnic group has taken.

This flattening into stereotypes — the model minority, the sexual fetishization of Asian women — has consequences for our employment opportunities and outcomes in life. So few Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are promoted or seen as leaders that there is a name for our struggle to be as well represented in leadership as we are in the workforce: the bamboo ceiling.

The irony is that we are also experiencing a moment of hypervisibility because of former President Donald Trump’s harmful “China virus” and “kung flu” rhetoric. Echoed repeatedly by his supporters in the conservative media, this rhetoric has clearly contributed to people hating and scapegoating random Asian Americans.

That said, the history of othering and targeting Asians in the United States is a long one. Over the course of the last 170 years, federal legislation made it illegal for us to gain citizenship, marry out of our race, testify in court or own property.

Over time, the ways in which Asians are accepted or vilified have fluctuated depending on the nature of this nation’s relationship with Asian countries. For example, the “yellow peril” was deemed to come first from China, then Japan in World War II (with the internment of Japanese Americans), then China again in the Cold War, and then Japan again in the 1980s as the Japanese economy began to challenge the U.S. economy.

As always, the specific ethnicity of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders did not protect them, as seen in the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin in Detroit. Two unemployed white autoworkers, blaming Japan’s automakers for their hardships, targeted Chin and bludgeoned him to death with a baseball bat because they thought he was Japanese. They were fined $3,000 and served no prison time. Chin was an Chinese American who was murdered on the night of his bachelor party; as the website of Asian Americans Advancing Justice tragically recounts, Chin’s “wedding guests went to his funeral instead.”

Blind anti-Asian hatred is not new to America. What may be changing now is that those who are not Asian American are willing to take a stand against the rhetoric that feeds the violence against us. It is hopeful that the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, has announced she will prosecute the Atlanta-area spa shootings as a hate crime. This makes visible the racial category of those the alleged killer targeted.

So what can you do?

Acknowledge that there are hate incidents and the impact they have on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Disrupt racist jokes and generalizations when you hear them at home, school or in the workplace. Learn about our history and contributions in the United States (the PBS “Asian Americans” series is a great place to start).

See our diversity in full (aapidata.com/). Remember that we are as complex as anyone, that we have been here for centuries and that we are Americans.

Linda Hasunuma is the assistant director of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching at Temple University and has lived in Lancaster since 2011. She received her Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and has dedicated her career to equity, diversity and inclusion in higher education. She is a member of the YWCA Lancaster board.