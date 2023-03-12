Several decades ago, many feared a crisis of overpopulation — that mass starvation and political anarchy would result from too many people vying for too few resources.

However, as the world population surpasses 8 billion and continues to increase, that fear has not materialized. The world has kept up with the demands of a growing population.

A different — but related — crisis has flown under the radar, though: the problem of an aging population.

The world population has ballooned because of numerous advancements in modern society — technology, medicine and food production being chief among them. We live in the most advanced and most prosperous time in world history. The likelihood of death has decreased and longevity has increased.

The average life span is now decades longer in some countries than a century ago. Yet, despite these trends, the world population is set to max out in the near future for one simple reason: People are having fewer children.

The historic norm has always been many more young people than old people, but as global populations trend toward aging, the ratio of young to old will begin to equalize.

This shift will have deep and long-lasting effects on just about everything. The economy, however, will face the brunt of this shift. In purely economic terms, retired people consume more than they contribute. They have little to no potential to add to the economy, unlike babies and children — who are pure potential, economic and otherwise.

So, as the percentage of the elderly grows, there will be a greater drain on the world economies and workforces.

Japan is a prime example of this economic hardship. More than one-third of its population is over age 60. Japan has a comparatively small — and shrinking — workforce that must bear the burden of an ever-aging population.

As a result, the younger generation finds it difficult to accumulate wealth and resources. And its members know that their retirement years will be bleak, as the next generation will be even smaller. This problem is at the heart of why Japan’s economy has remained stagnant for decades.

Every advanced economy and major nation will face these issues in the near future, and many questions must be answered.

How will politics change? How will families react and adapt to overwhelmed elder care systems? How will younger generations deal with having less economic opportunity? How will nations deal with an ever-shrinking workforce?

The side effects will be felt all throughout society. However, the future is not all gloom and doom. There are ways to decrease the severity of managing an aging population. Immigration, robotics, artificial intelligence and policy changes can help the situation. But each potential solution brings its own controversies and ramifications, and none resolve the underlying problem.

The true solution is adapting to a new reality.

The most important factor to remember is that the future is not set in stone. The aging population is definitely a coming storm, but projections and predictions do not perfectly reflect reality.

We can only guess so much about the future. But the future is in our hands. What we make of it is up to us.

John Yang is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.