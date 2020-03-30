Sept. 11, 2001, was a day that changed America forever.

Who can forget the images of people trying frantically to outrun the suffocating debris clouds? In a mere few hours, our lives were shaken. The protective bubble of security that seemed to surround us had popped. We were vulnerable. We were exposed. The dangerous wolves of this world had shattered our complacency, scattering us like frightened sheep.

After the dust had settled and we buried our dead, something quite astonishing happened. We united. We came together in a way that my generation had not experienced before. Regardless of religion, race, class or political persuasion, for that short moment in time, we were all just Americans.

American flags could not be manufactured fast enough as they lined every street. After addressing a joint session of Congress, Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle embraced on the House floor. Together, America was ready to rise to the challenge of defeating a common enemy just as our fathers and forefathers had done repeatedly throughout the history of our nation.

18 years later

Amid an economic boom not seen in decades and with relatively civil relationships with our neighbors around the world, America was churning on all cylinders, full speed ahead.

Unemployment was at its lowest level, wages were rising and businesses were expanding.

In December 2019, unbeknownst to the rest of the world, a novel coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, the capital city of the Hubei province in China. As this virus began spreading like wildfire through the most populous city in central China, the Chinese government failed to warn the rest of the world. A Chinese doctor who tried to sound an alarm died after contracting the virus.

On Jan. 31, several major U.S. airlines suspend flights to and from China. And President Donald Trump barred foreign nationals (except for permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens) who had traveled recently in China from entering this country.

Many on the left chastised this decision to limit travel from China.

With the late notice of COVID-19’s existence, the virus had a large head start on the rest of the world and was spreading in countries around the globe.

As the Trump administration quickly assembled a coronavirus task force to tackle the immense problem now brewing within the population, the left and the mainstream media continued to attack and criticize on a daily basis.

With almost four years of practice at working through the constant noise of his opponents, President Trump found leaders in the private sector to team up with the administration’s efforts. Being assigned a lead role in this new battle, Vice President Mike Pence organized the governors of every state to work together, and the race to battle the coronavirus was underway.

And now

The national media continue to hammer the administration daily. From accusations of the president not taking the virus seriously, or not working hard enough to distribute medical supplies and medical testing, to ignoring advice from the experts on his team, the media’s hysterical cries have driven many Americans into panic-buying throughout grocery stores across the country. (Note: If you do not have a baby, please stop buying baby wipes.)

Other segments of the American population are not taking the virus seriously enough. They seem more concerned with the sudden inability to find a single roll of toilet paper. They have become desensitized to the American media’s apocalyptic cries of “wolf!”

Who can forget the stories of planes falling from the skies and nuclear weapons launching themselves as the Y2K threat loomed near? And the two years of nonstop coverage inferring that America’s president was a secret Russian asset working for the sinister Vladimir Putin still resides in everyone’s more recent memories. The over-the-top sensationalism from the American media over the years has eroded credibility.

The problem with the story of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" is that despite all of the false cries, at the end of the story the wolf actually shows up.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and coronavirus task force member, has become a media darling and seems to be a trusted voice on both sides of the aisle. He’s intelligent, well-spoken and has a very calming effect on those listening to him.

Speaking on Mark Levin’s weekend show, “Life, Liberty and Levin,” Dr. Fauci was asked if he’d ever seen an administration coordinate a response of this size to such a threat.

“We've never had a threat like this and the coordinated response has been, there are a number of adjectives to describe it, impressive, I think is one of them,” Fauci said. “I can't imagine that under any circumstance, that anybody could be doing more."

Asked if the president follows the science, Fauci said, “We get up and present it (the science) to the president and he asks a lot of questions. That's his nature, he's constantly asking you questions. I've never, in the multiple times that I've done that, where I said, ‘For scientific reasons we really should do this,’ that he hasn't said, ‘Let's do it.’

“Or when he suggests, why don't we do this? And I say, ‘No, that's really not a good idea from a scientific standpoint,’ he has never overruled me."

The president and his task force in a very short amount of time have created a system to combat this virus. New tests are getting into the hands of medical professionals. Car manufacturers are preparing to mass-produce ventilators. Makers of masks, gowns and eyewear are ramping up production across the country. The race to meet the demand is on.

For us to be successful in battling the viral invader that has landed on our shores, we need to somehow summon the same American spirit of unity that saw us through 9/11. This isn't the time for sensationalism or finding fault just for the sake of political posturing. There will be plenty of time after this enemy is defeated to divide back into our two political teams and point fingers at each other. Now is not that time. "A house divided against itself, shall not stand."

Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.