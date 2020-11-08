Veterans Day, which will be marked Wednesday, means different things to different people.

Many people view it simply as a day off of work. Some, having lost any connection to military service, think of it as somewhat obsolete. Some are reminded by it to be grateful to those who served, but really aren’t sure about the actual thing for which they are supposed to be grateful. For military families, those reasons are obvious.

Our immediate military family has a combined total of more than 57 years of service. Dale served in the Army, and Jan and our son Allen in the Navy. We know why we are grateful to all the others who serve, and who have served.

Military members set aside many of their own freedoms in order to help guarantee that your freedoms are preserved. This point is critical. While serving around the world, in all kinds of arduous settings, around the clock, and often at great personal risk, military members do not enjoy the full set of rights that you do. Once they leave the service, those rights return, but every veteran remembers what that personal sacrifice meant to them and their families, and they appreciate those who continue to serve today.

During our time in the service, we knew that sacrifice in ways large and small. When first married, we didn’t even know if we’d be stationed in the same place. While Dale served in the 82nd Airborne Division in North Carolina, Jan got sent to Washington, D.C. When Dale finally caught up, it wasn’t long before Jan was sent to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. She took our 9-month-old daughter with her, and Dale followed many months after. Several years later, Dale headed to Boston with the two children we then had and Jan was left to follow. And so it went.

Add to this many deployments overseas and you can imagine how many birthdays, anniversaries, school events and other special occasions were missed by one or both of us.

Our children knew this sacrifice, too. Ask either one what their hometown is and they always hesitate: Is it where they were born? Where they spent the most time? We lived in more than 25 different homes throughout our military careers. Our kids were vagabonds. They didn’t grow up with a consistent set of friends; they got used to being the new kids all the time and repeatedly had to adjust to new school curricula.

We moved to Italy as our daughter graduated from high school. We dropped her off at college and got on an airplane to fly to Europe the next day. A few years later, we put our son on an airplane to fly back to the U.S. so he could start college. Imagine facing that kind of major change as a 17-year-old without your family near for support.

As parents, we constantly worried that the disruption to our children’s childhood would prove to be a disadvantage to them. We need not have been so concerned. Although there were many stressful times and distraught emotions, both now feel that their complicated lives as military children gave them more than it took.

Moving around so much gave them broader horizons, an appreciation for people’s differences in culture and habits, and it made them recognize that America prospers when global security allows other nations to prosper. It built their commitment to teamwork and to their communities. It led to our son joining the Navy so that he could serve our nation, too. And it has led to both of them devoting time and money to ongoing volunteerism and activism to protect the rights of others.

All those moves were sacrifices for us, too. We never had a chance to build equity in any homes we bought. Every move included costs that weren’t compensated. Many moves took us far from our extended families, and sometimes we missed critical family events. Dale missed the wedding of one of his brothers. Jan remained on duty in Iraq when her stepfather died of cancer. We all missed many family celebrations and gatherings.

And we both faced more solemn sacrifices. We lost friends in combat and military training. We put ourselves at risk during time of war, and in some cases, literally dodged bullets. But please know that we suffered these sacrifices without hesitation because we were committed to serving this great nation and the values for which it stands. We are proud of our service and proud to be veterans. We are proud that our son chose to serve. We are proud to be a military family.

Veterans Day is truly a celebration for us — even more so because it also happens to be our son’s birthday. We always make Veterans Day a happy one.

But we do not forget the sacrifices.

Marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen are not robots. They are regular people who have decided to put their own self-interest aside for the good of the nation and the world. They have spouses and kids. They will probably miss many important events in their loved ones’ lives because they are defending freedom somewhere in the world. Some will not be as lucky as we were. They will come home with serious injuries — physical and mental. Some will not come home at all. Some will find it impossible to cope with life after the military and will take their own lives.

It is proper that we take time once a year to honor the sacrifices, large and small, of all veterans, but we need to do more. It is not enough to thank veterans for their service — they need your help. At the end of 2018, there were approximately 18 million veterans in the U.S. More than 5 million vets have at least one disability; 1.2 million live in poverty; and many veterans are unemployed and looking for work. You can help. Help a veteran readjust to the civilian world. Help him or her to get a job. Help make up for veterans’ sacrifices by showing, both through word and deed, that you recognize and are grateful for all they have done.

Happy Veterans Day to all of you. And thank you in advance for your service to our nation’s veterans.

Retired Rear Adm. Jan Hamby and retired Maj. Dale Hamby reside in East Drumore Township.