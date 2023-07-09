The recent debate about school vouchers in the latest Pennsylvania budget meltdown fell along predictable lines: Democrats did not like a program that would have used public money to fund private schools, and Republicans were all for it.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was an uncomfortable standout in his party because he’s in favor of vouchers. But he also wanted the state House Democrats to pass the budget, so he promised them he’d use a line-item veto to strike a $100 million school voucher program from the final budget. As Spotlight PA reported, “The about-face has angered conservatives who contend Shapiro double-crossed them.”

Despite the GOP outcry, this kind of maneuver is part and parcel of the usual sausage-making that happens in politics, and these policy fights are unexciting and ordinary. Even budget impasses are fairly routine, even though late passage is pretty bad for the commonwealth, the governor, state agencies and citizens in need of state services.

Amid the ordinariness of the latest Harrisburg shenanigans, the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus decided to spice things up by launching a Twitter assault against the state House Democrats who oppose school vouchers. Again, partisan fighting is commonplace, but the Freedom Caucus doesn’t aim to do things ordinary things.

In their desire to tickle like-minded culture warriors and rile the left, Freedom Caucus members tweeted out a meme casting state House Democrats in the role of Tom Hanks’ heroic character in the World War II film “Saving Private Ryan.” By extension, thus, Republicans and pro-voucher advocates were the Nazis whom Hanks was fighting.

So, that was weird. Realizing the blunder, the tweet was deleted. But the internet never forgets.

Maybe the Generation Z intern who tweeted out the meme hadn’t seen the movie. Or perhaps he or she skipped the week in college that covered World War II. Or maybe he or she doesn’t like Tom Hanks, because these days that’s a thing too. In truth, social media is rife with mistakes, as the Republican National Committee realized after tweeting a picture of the Liberian flag on the Fourth of July.

Therein lies the problem. The potential for error swells exponentially when people try to be heard over the thundering noise of everyone else clamoring for attention on social media platforms. A post that is calm, sourced and delivered with professional timbre will be scrolled through with alarming speed in favor of something truly banana-pants. This is why some of the most subscribed YouTube channels are accounts named “Mr. Beast” and “PewDiePie” and not NPR or the Yale Law Review.

At the same time, politics today is all about entertainment. A candidate for office needs to have bluster, humor and aggression to capture attention and whip up a crowd. Donald Trump is the model politician as entertainer, which helps to explain why his closest rival for the 2024 GOP nomination, Ron DeSantis, has flatlined against him in the polls. Say what you will about DeSantis: He’s not Florida’s version of George Carlin.

This brings me to my final point: The use of humor in politics today is tricky because political comedy is supposed to be in the same vein as the Jester speaking truth to the King. Making fun of the people in charge is an age-old endeavor, but comedians — and wannabe comedians — have to be careful about the jokes they make. In other words, punching up is acceptable and punching down is unseemly. There is likely a general edict against invoking the Nazis in political humor, or at least there should be.

That said, we are in difficult times and humor in politics today has become simply punching members of the other team in a viciously polarized political environment. The yuks are secondary. This is why it is doubtful that any of the Freedom Caucus supporters were aggrieved by the “Saving Private Ryan” tweet, and likely assumed that anyone who made hay with the mistake was on the “other team.” The Freedom Caucus replaced the Hanks meme with one featuring Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” which also made little sense. One comment read: “Bro. He gets away. Have you literally ever seen movies?”

It probably didn’t matter to the Freedom Caucus that the replacement tweet didn’t make sense: Our partisan teams are dug in; politicking is now an effort to entertain and throw shade; and (as they say) death is easy but comedy is hard. We should all be ready for more inanity and offensiveness as the 2024 election cycle gears up.

Alison Dagnes is a professor and chair of the political science department at Shippensburg University and the author of several books, including “Super Mad at Everything All the Time: Political Media and Our National Anger” and “A Conservative Walks Into a Bar: The Politics of Political Humor.” Twitter: @AliDagnes.