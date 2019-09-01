Forty years ago, the Polish-born pope, John Paul II, returned to his native Poland less than a year after being elected the successor of St. Peter, not only for a grand homecoming, but also to encourage his oppressed countrymen suffering under the tyranny of communist rule.
In that June 1979 visit, Pope John Paul II exhorted his people to “be not afraid,” doing so by reminding them of their great dignity as human beings, a dignity from which flows all human rights.
That man, Karol Wojtyla, knew what suffering and oppression looked and felt like. He had lived through the cruelty and dehumanization of the Nazis during World War II, only for it to be replaced by the suffocating domination of the communists in the post-war era.
As a “witness to hope,” John Paul understood that true liberation and human flourishing were found in the human person fully alive and free. And that Jesus Christ was the exemplar of the human person.
In his Warsaw homily, the pope preached, “To Poland the church brought Christ, the key to understanding that great and fundamental reality that is man. For man cannot be fully understood without Christ. Or rather, man is incapable of understanding himself fully without Christ.
“He cannot understand who he is, nor what his true dignity is, nor what his vocation is, nor what his final end is. He cannot understand any of this without Christ. Therefore, Christ cannot be kept out of the history of man in any part of the globe, at any longitude or latitude of geography. The exclusion of Christ from the history of man is an act against man.”
Recollection of this point of history can provide inspiration for us today. We now live in the midst of our own subjugation to, and seemingly hopelessness over, the ravages of racism, the breakdown of the family, gun violence and other forms of disrespect for life, extreme political correctness, vitriol against immigrants and refugees, extreme nationalism, inflammatory rhetoric and political rancor.
No longer can meaningful dialogue attempt to address sound public policy. No longer can information be trusted from the full plethora of media sources. No longer can family members have a civil conversation about the events of the day. No longer can persons feel free to offer their view without the lurking threat of being maligned as hateful, prejudice or arcane. The resulting milieu breeds divisiveness, fear, chaos and antagonism.
Thirty years after the pontiff’s visit to Poland, journalist Andrew Brown encountered Solidarity activist Piotr Stasinski, and observed about Stasinski: “In 1979, as a 26-year-old atheist, he had been among the enormous crowd who gathered in Warsaw for the first visit home of Pope John Paul II. This was one of the most significant events in the 20th century. Without it, there would have been no Solidarity; without Solidarity, who knows how long Russian communism and its empire would have lasted.”
Stasinski enabled Brown to see that John Paul’s “Be not afraid” words were “no longer an encouragement, or an uplifting sentiment. They were an order ... about as cuddly as a sergeant major. It was a summons to discipline and purpose in the ranks.”
Author George Weigel, in his book, “The End and the Beginning,” traces John Paul’s impact on Solidarity and its confrontation with the communists, from the 1979 visit back to “Karol Wojtyla’s 1969 philosophical magnum opus, ‘Person and Act’; there the future pope described ‘solidarity’ — a condition in which personal freedom serves the common good and the community supports the individuals as they grow into true maturity — as the most humanistically authentic attitude toward society.”
Thirty-nine years ago this month — a year after the pope’s visit — the oppressed shipworkers of Gdansk, Poland, and those united with them for the rights of workers chose the name “Solidarity” as the name of their union and their efforts to move their people forward.
Lest we forget, in 1980 the Soviet Union had an iron grasp on Eastern Europe, including Poland, so the organizing efforts of workers against the crushing control of “the Party” appeared hopeless. Yet, the defeat of the godless, freedom-stifling choke hold of communism — which had tried to remake man for its own ends — and the fall of the Iron Curtain were not attained by brute force, but by the solidarity of the people. Communism and all other ideologies eventually fail when they do not serve the true nature of the human person.
Solidarity in Poland united old women with their rosaries with secularists, laborers with intellectuals, the old with the young.
Solidarity, as John Paul described, in which individuals use their freedom for the common good so that all might flourish and live their dignity, is also our hope today. Let us neither be imprisoned by silence nor afraid to work together with others of goodwill to stand in solidarity against the evils plaguing us.
The Rev. Allan F. Wolfe is pastor of St. Joseph and San Juan Bautista Catholic churches in Lancaster.