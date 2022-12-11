After months of campaigning — all the rhetoric, the countless negative ads and the record-setting political spending — Pennsylvanians made a decision: We elected a divided state government.

Now, it’s time to get to the business of governing. First on the docket must be “lifeline” scholarships. Students trapped in Pennsylvania’s lowest-performing schools need to be rescued.

It’s a win-win for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, lawmakers and Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable kids — a reform that carries bipartisan support across the commonwealth and one that would yield transformational results for students.

Pennsylvanians, exhausted from years of partisan bickering, want the endless blame game in Harrisburg to stop. Polls ahead of the midterm elections revealed most Americans to be “burned out by politics” and demonstrated strong support for candidates willing to compromise on needed reforms.

The people spoke, and our elected officials, both new and old, must listen. And there’s no better way to replace empty politics with transformative public policy solutions than lifeline scholarships. These scholarships would provide state education funding to students in the commonwealth’s lowest-achieving public schools, allowing them to invest in tutoring, resources and alternative educational options best suited to their success.

A spring poll conducted for the Commonwealth Foundation by Public Opinion Strategies found that an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians — both Republicans and Democrats — support educational reforms such as lifeline scholarships. The proposal also has momentum in Harrisburg; the Pennsylvania House passed lifeline scholarships in House Bill 2169 last April, and Shapiro has already publicly backed the proposal.

It’s imperative that Shapiro follow through on his campaign promise and extend life-changing educational opportunity to our commonwealth’s most underserved children.

Lifeline scholarships would help students like Jaiel Taylor, who was assigned to a low-achieving public school in first grade. While at Johnstown public school, Jaiel lacked the confidence to read independently and failed math. Worse yet, Jaiel was bullied and mistreated by other students.

Although many children attend great public schools, there are too many — more than 250,000 — who live within the ZIP code of a school in the state’s bottom 15%. And kids from minority, low-income families make up close to 80% of students trapped in low-achieving schools, according to a Commonwealth Foundation analysis.

These students can’t afford to wait for their public schools to improve. COVID-19 closures made all too clear that each year of learning loss translates into thousands of dollars in lost lifetime earnings for students. New data from National Assessment of Educational Progress exams — known as the “nation’s report card” — shows that fewer than 3 in 10 Pennsylvania eighth graders are proficient in math. This is an 11-point percentage decline from 2019.

Our students’ futures are at stake here. Every child stuck in a failing school needs immediate relief.

Research demonstrates that educational reforms, like lifeline scholarships, not only increase opportunity and academic achievement for participants but also for those remaining at their public schools. Those schools get to keep all local and federal funding. Allowing families to choose their schools allows for competition in the education system — and better results for all students.

Jaiel’s life changed when her mother enrolled her at Johnstown Christian School. As for many families, the private school tuition, at first, seemed overwhelming — but Jaiel’s mother applied for the state’s tax credit scholarship program and even started working at the school.

Thanks to that school’s positive environment and academic rigor, Jaiel maintained a 4.0 GPA and graduated in 2021.

Jaiel’s mom says, “I'll be eternally grateful for finding a school where my children could thrive, but it’s been difficult. It would have made more sense if the funds designated for their education could have accompanied them to (Johnstown Christian School). Lifeline scholarships would do this.”

While Jaiel benefited from the state’s existing tax credit scholarships, student demand for these programs far exceeds supply. Too many kids remain stuck on waiting lists to escape their underperforming public schools. Jaiel’s mom concludes that enacting state lifeline scholarships “will help ensure that more students may receive an education ... tailored to their needs, as my children did at Johnstown Christian.”

Passing lifeline scholarships isn’t about playing politics or picking sides. It’s good policy that puts our most underserved kids first. It’s political unity that provides a brighter future for all Pennsylvania kids. It must be a top priority in 2023.

Stephen Bloom, a former state representative, is vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank. Twitter: @StephenLBloom; @Liberty4pa.