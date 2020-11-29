We are weary of COVID-19 and understandably leery of the current surge of illness, particularly as months of cold weather and dark nights loom.

Last week, state officials urged Pennsylvanians to stay at home as much as possible because of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. We are being asked — not ordered — to only leave home for work, school or essential needs. How can we do this again? Will we be able to take more isolation?

First and foremost, we need to remind ourselves that we have been through this stress before. It’s normal to feel weary, but COVID-19 also has taught us to be resilient. We all learned lessons from the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

One thing that I learned was not to fixate on the unknown future and “what ifs.” I was happier when I could stay focused on the present and do the things that were within my control on that particular day. Make dinner. Call a friend. Hug my kids.

Take care of your mental health. It’s just as important to your well-being as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

Here are some mental health tips you can use as the calendar turns toward winter:

— Accept the reality that COVID-19 is not going away quickly. If we can learn to accept that, while also accepting that our fears and stress are normal reactions to that, it is a healthier mindset.

—\!q Routine, routine, routine. Set a time to wake up, shower and get dressed every day. Plan breaks and mealtimes, or even screen time. Make time for proper sleep.

— If you’re working from home, or your kids are learning from home, improve your work spaces if you can. Clean your desk regularly. Get a good chair and set up adequate lighting.

— Invest in other small or moderate things that will make you happy: new towels, a nice pair of slippers, warm socks, cooking spices, good coffee, a string of fun lights for your workspace, a small plant to put by the window.

—\!q Incorporate easy movements into your day. Stretch before and after you sit down. Walk or bike to the store if possible. Take a stroll around the block at lunchtime. (Remember that masks and social distancing are required in public spaces.) Have a dance party on Friday afternoons with your family to signal the end of the week.

— Find specific things you can do to cope with high-stress situations, such as doing breathing exercises, taking a walk, engaging in meditation or listening to music. Everyone responds differently. Identify two or three coping skills that work for you and use them regularly.

— Remember what you did well to get through the stress of isolation during the first wave of the pandemic last spring. Was it playing games or doing puzzles with family? Was it baking? Was it a regular call with family or friends? Dust off those practices and use them again.

— Make sure you have the proper supplies to get through a possible second wave. Stock up now on puzzles, new games, cooking and baking supplies, as well as any school supplies your children may need.

—\!q Choose and prepare for a small home project or a craft project to do over the winter months. If you live with others, think about ways you can work on it together. This could range from a fresh coat of paint for a room to putting together a scrapbook to making holiday decorations.

— Set regular times for virtual get-togethers. These can take different forms.

They can be casual and activity-free. Set a time when people can just get together online and chat, coming and going when they want.

Or get creative with activities. Take turns teaching others, or learning a new thing, such as an origami project or a card trick.

— Make up a “date night” jar for your family or roommates for Saturday nights. Fill it with slips of paper with activities. Create a group dance. Make ice cream sundaes. Go into your closet and design a costume with what you can find there.

— Look out for one another. Shovel an elderly neighbor’s driveway. Leave a neighbor a note on their doorstep that says “hello.” Get your kids to draw a picture and mail it to a friend.

— Monitor your screen time. Too much mindless scrolling of social media or channel-surfing can make you feel exhausted and drained. Set an alarm and walk away when it goes off.

— Practice gratitude. Start and end your day by thinking of one thing to be grateful for on that day.

— Practice grace with yourself and others. This is a tough time for everyone. Give yourself and others a break.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, reach out for help. Call Lancaster Crisis Intervention at 717-394-2631.

Adam Miller is a behavioral health expert and licensed therapist with WellSpan Philhaven.