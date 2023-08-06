Strange as it is to say, conservatism isn’t liberal anymore.

Historically, American-style conservatism meant a commitment to conserving and preserving the liberating outcomes of the American Revolution: individual rights, limited government and the rule of law — ideas enshrined in and guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This country was founded on the idea of replacing the Old World “rule of man” schemes with constitutional, democratic republicanism. The job of the true American patriot would be to conserve this new system of government for future generations.

When the British surrendered to the American Colonists at Yorktown, Virginia, in 1781, this fledgling country won out against monarchs, czars, dictators and authoritarians. Americans would be citizens, not subjects or vassals. The catch was to figure out how to keep this democratic republic, as Benjamin Franklin said, and to teach succeeding generations to prize the precious nature of liberty and government by and for the people. It would be to ensure a liberal — that is liberty-filled — societal order, and to take up that cause would be the task of a conservative.

Is it that times change or words change? Now, almost anytime one uses or hears the word “conservative,” it refers mostly to illiberalism, usually cloaked in the misleading language of liberty. Exhibit No. 1: the Moms for Liberty, an organization that desires a kind of liberty-for-me-but-not-for-thee anti-liberty. Or FreePA members who want to purge society of influences not aligned with their religious or moral beliefs, even if by extraconstitutional means.

Donald Trump, who is routinely and improperly referred to as a conservative by both friends and foes, said in a social media post in December 2022 that it was time to consider “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Why? Because, he claimed, of the “massive fraud” that was the 2020 presidential election.

Folks, that’s the stuff of anarchy leading to authoritarianism. It bears no resemblance to what should be our common conservative cause: to carry on the good work of preserving this constitutional, democratic republic; that is, to ensure this nation is a shining beacon for all who yearn for the same freedoms and rights we enjoy as easily as the air we breathe.

This is why patriotic American conservatives ought to support the indictment last week of Trump on charges that he conspired to defraud the United States, obstructed an official government proceeding and sought to deprive Americans of the right to have their votes counted. Any other position would be to rationalize obliterating the conservative principle of the rule of law. It would be to accept the exception from legal consequences of the principal instigator of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection; it would be to say this particular man is above the law.

What does it say about the Republican Party that, by all indications, it will renominate Trump for the presidency next year? Despite his impeachments, indictments, rampant corrupt business dealings and admiration for dictators the world over, he’s polling far ahead of all of his GOP rivals with no realistic chance of being dethroned. To me, this says that the GOP is no longer a conservative party, at least not in the sense of American Revolution-inspired conservatism. Instead, the Trumpian version of the Republican Party is itself revolutionary now; it desires a revolution to tear apart our liberal, individual rights-based society, dismantle democratic institutions and usher in a post-constitutional government that would be anything but limited and small.

Republicans in the Trump era want their leaders wielding power like cudgels and judges who will legislate from the bench toward the ends they desire. They have decided that punishing their perceived enemies through any governmental means necessary is more important than restraining government to preserve liberty for all. Long gone are the days Republicans decried these things as government overreach and fought against them based on conservative principles.

Tempting as it is for today’s “conservatives” to think our country is too polarized and the stakes too high to abide by the old constitutional niceties, the preservation of our liberal (liberating) system is more important now than ever. The American Revolution was a revolution toward human freedom, and the last thing a conservative should want is a government, or a president, inclined to sweep it all away.

Ann S. Womble is a former chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.