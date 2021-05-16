For years, many schools have debated whether art classes should be required for graduation, or if they should be optional and dependent on the student’s desire to take an art class.

Because of the positive effects of practicing artistic skills and the science that proves that participating in creative arts is beneficial to students’ mental health, art classes should be required for all students.

In the United States, 97% of public elementary schools offer art classes, and many of those schools require them until middle school. At the elementary school level, it is clear that arts are important because as children’s brains develop, they become more creative and imaginative.

However, the importance of that ongoing development often is lost once students enter middle school and high school.

Being involved with the arts in secondary school improves motivation, concentration, communication and many other skills that are unlikely to be supported in core classes such as English and math.

Art programs allow older students’ brains to flourish in ways they can’t in other classes. Without that stimulation, it’s as if that part of the brain is lost, or turned off. And not only does art education improve life skills, it also improves students’ mental health and well-being.

Arts give students a place to be able to freely express emotion, and that is usually lost in core classes. It has been proven that visual arts have been able to consistently lower stress, increase self-awareness and lower heart rates. Due to the mental benefits of art, it should be a required class in all grade levels.

Art education has also been shown to benefit the academic performance of students through middle school and high school. Art improves a person’s ability to focus, helps students learn how to interact with new skills and teaches how to apply those skills in the real world.

And art in any class allows students’ minds to remember information in a different way. Classes such as music and dance have been proven to benefit listening skills and, on a general spectrum, creativity improves thinking skills and improves students’ abilities to work together and be expressive.

Because of the mental and academic benefits of arts education, students should be required to enroll in art classes throughout their secondary school education.

Addison Journey is in the ninth grade at Manheim Township High School.