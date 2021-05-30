Earlier this month, we laid to rest the cremated remains of Dale’s mother Marian in the niche wall for urns at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside of Washington, D.C.

We were fortunate that her ceremony was scheduled after the family was vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. We were able to gather together to honor and celebrate her life and to inurn her ashes alongside those of her husband, Army Air Corps Master Sgt. George Hamby. As a military spouse and mother, she had served our nation on the home front.

Though we gathered to celebrate Marian, the place and time so close to Memorial Day made it impossible not to think of the hundreds of thousands in our country’s history who donned the cloth of the nation and committed themselves to its service.

Many of them gave the ultimate sacrifice and died for our country — in battle or as a result of their combat injuries, both physical and psychological. Others returned home relatively unscathed, but no less deserving of our respect and honor.

The sheer vastness of Arlington, the final resting place for so many of our nation’s veterans, is awe-inspiring. Looking across thousands of white marble gravestones brings home the truth that we, as a nation, owe enormous gratitude to these heroes and their families. Each gravesite was earned through the personal valor and dedication of a soldier, sailor, airman, Marine or Coast Guardsman. It’s hard to fathom the personal sacrifice when faced by the seemingly endless rows of graves.

By putting a more personal face on that service, we make better sense of what these individuals did for us. We found ourselves recounting stories about comrades who have died. And we spoke of our fathers, who were very much present in our hearts and minds as we took pause to reflect on the sacrifice of those who have served and are no longer with us. Each was a person of unique courage and conviction. Yet, in so many ways, their stories were the stories of so many others who served without great fanfare, but with an abiding belief in our nation and its people.

Master Sgt. George Hamby, Dale’s father, served in World War II as a crew chief on B-17 bombers. He cared for his troops and shepherded them through the horrors of war. He survived several crashes only to face the wretched job of identifying casualties when other aircraft crashed. These were friends, comrades, men with families.

George’s service was both to his nation and to his fellow soldiers and their families. He came home to Marian bearing scars that affected him for years to come, but secure in the knowledge that he had done his duty. He went on to instill that sense of duty in his children and took great pride that sons Dale and James took the same oath that he had taken to defend our Constitution and our nation.

Jan’s stepfather, Army Cpl. Gilbert “Gib” Myers, served in World War II as a combat engineer. His unit deployed with Operation Overlord to strike against the Axis powers on D-Day in June 1944. They were to land at Utah Beach, but due to the fog of war, they instead went ashore at Pointe du Hoc on Omaha Beach in the thick of some of the worst German resistance. Gib was one of only eight members of his company to survive the day. Later, during the Battle of the Bulge, he was seriously wounded and returned stateside. He did not like to speak of his Army service, but he did speak of duty and sacrifice and the obligation of all citizens to honor the men and women who serve their nation.

When Jan deployed to Iraq, knowing he was in the terminal stages of cancer, he told her that when he died, he did not want her to come home for his funeral — that she should stay and do her duty, too.

We are fortunate that both our fathers returned from World War II. They suffered wounds, physical and mental, but unlike many of their comrades, they did return. The unfortunate truth is that war kills and wounds. That is the cost of war, but it is a price worth paying to preserve the ideals of justice and democracy.

On this Memorial Day weekend, do not forget that your ability to pursue your own prosperity came at a cost, and at the great personal expense of others who paid the price for you. Honor those men and women in small repayment of the debt we owe.

Retired Navy Rear Adm. Jan Hamby and retired Army Maj. Dale Hamby reside in East Drumore Township.