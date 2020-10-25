In today’s world, many people are afraid of expressing their true thoughts and viewpoints for fear of backlash, whether it be in person or over the internet.

People are apprehensive about sharing their true ideas and beliefs because they are afraid of what others will think of them, especially if their opinion does not fit the main narrative of the media. These opinions apply to anything, ranging from politics, to the environment, to one’s favorite color.

Take the internet for example, especially Twitter. If you tweet saying that your favorite color is red, thousands of people will hop on a bandwagon and gang up on that opinion. They will try to prove to you that blue is the superior color and seek to silence your voice.

The First Amendment gives us the right to voice our opinions without government interference. If we cave to other people on Twitter, will we cave to government efforts to silence us?

If our voices are silenced, then what do we have? The people who share their opinions are brave, knowing that the masses will hunt them down, and try to ram the view of the masses down their throats.

People are often not tolerant or respectful to each other. “People respond in a personal and inflammatory way, instead of just respectfully listening and responding to each other’s ideas,” says Sharon Wilson, journalism teacher at Warwick High School.

As a child of immigrant parents who were persecuted for their beliefs in the Soviet Union — where there were no freedoms whatsoever — I know that coming to America was liberating for them. My grandparents and parents were no longer hunted for being religious.

America is a free country where speech, opinions, beliefs, a free press and the right to petition are guaranteed, and shall not be infringed upon.

Something very important to remember is that opinions are just that, opinions. They are someone else’s thoughts and feelings, and individuals should not be antagonized for them, especially online. Sharing your opinion, particularly online, guarantees that someone will jump at the opportunity to disagree with you, on anything.

As Julieta Marin, a senior at Warwick High School, states, “I personally believe that it’s OK to have discussions, and it’s important that we have discussions even though we can be from two different opinion points. You can believe something that I completely disagree with, and that’s OK because we all are entitled to our own opinions. But I don’t like when people have conversations, discussions or debates, and instead of proving and defending your opinions with facts and actual beliefs, you just insult the person who disagrees with you. Insulting someone just because they don’t agree with you is never the right thing to do, and just proves the point that your opinion is invalid and irrelevant because when you prove your opinion with insults, you just look dumb.”

So, are people entitled to their own opinions? Even if those opinions stand against our personal beliefs? In my opinion, yes. We must remember to stay respectful, and to be tolerant, listening to one another without slamming people for their opinions.

Daria Kolesnik is a senior journalism student at Warwick High School.