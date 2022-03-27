The term girlboss was coined by American businesswoman Sophia Amoruso and was meant to empower the modern working woman. Women at home or in their offices can be just as vitally important and successful as their male counterparts, if they simply embody the girlboss mindset.

Girlbossing is meant to drive home U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s idea that “women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

But I wonder: Is that what girlbossing has really and truly come to mean?

When we think of a girlboss, we think of a strong, independent businesswoman doing it all. She is at the top of the corporate ladder and impeccably dressed, all while juggling her social and personal lives. However, we also associate her with being a workaholic; she represents all of the traits of the male-dominated industries she wants most to oppose.

Even Amoruso, who coined the phrase, ended up succumbing to the poisonous nature of being a girlboss when her company failed — due entirely to the same old systemic, corporate issues her leadership was meant to change. Some examples include her women’s fashion company, Nasty Gal, using sweatshop labor and showing a lack of eco-friendliness, and allegations that it fired women for being pregnant.

“Instead of changing the system, the girlboss just took on those traditional leadership roles and claimed the problem had been solved by the nature of her being there,” Abby Snyder wrote in a column for The Michigan Daily last year.

Not only does girlboss culture negatively impact the feminist movement by sugarcoating the flawed, existing system with girl power, but it puts immense pressure on women to be girlbosses every day. It means that we have to constantly hustle and work if we want to rise to the level of our male co-workers. But balancing professional, social, familial and personal lives can be extraordinarily exhausting.

There is never a moment’s satisfaction or peace with where we are; we must always strive to be more. This inevitably leads to burnout and feeling like we’re constantly disappointing everyone around us.

I’m not suggesting that the fundamental idea behind being a girlboss is wrong; in fact, it is, in many ways, a fantastic way to unite women and make feminism palatable and marketable to the masses. Women need to support other women, and the impact of feminism is still necessary in modern society.

What we must do is prioritize a work-life balance for women and make it easier for us to “girlboss” in our everyday lives. We should not be working harder than our male counterparts for the same jobs and recognition.

The concept of girlbossing might benefit, too, from being less gendered — or at least less infantilizing.

“Within the word ‘girlboss’ itself, there is an implied understanding that not only can women not be considered ‘bosses’ in their own right, but that they must be reduced to girls,” noted Ainsley G. Austin in a 2021 paper, “Contemporary Feminism as Portrayed in Popular Media.”

We must reach a point where a woman can just be an amazing boss — not a female boss. We don’t say of a man, “He’s a gifted boyboss” or “He displays remarkable leadership as a male boss.” It sounds ridiculous, right?

I want to be part of a society that simply says of a woman: “She’s an excellent boss.”

No gender qualifiers, end of sentence.

At the very least, women who embrace the girlboss mindset must work to change the rules of the corporate and systemic game; we can’t just play by the conventional, patriarchal rules in order to win or survive.

The term girlboss can’t just be a motto or a glittery branding opportunity. It needs to inspire widespread societal change.

Emma Burger is in 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.