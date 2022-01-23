Pop! A player hits the ground in excruciating pain, grabbing her knee. Teammates gather around, hoping it’s nothing bad. The trainer works on her as she lays helpless on the ground. Then come the words a player never wants to hear: “I’m sorry, I think you tore your ACL.”

Shock runs over the girl’s face. All she can think about is the season being over, surgery, a nine-month recovery and the potential loss of college soccer.

I’ve gone through two ACL repairs, and I’ve been beside players who have done the same. The fear of getting injured or reinjured can take over someone’s mind. After getting injured, an athlete's behavior may change in the short term or even for the long term. They could be fighting a battle of fear every time they step on the field.

It’s not only the constant threat of injury that creates mental health issues. Athletes also have their physical performance level and schoolwork to worry about.

According to one study, 14.11% of male and 14.49% of female student-athletes experience mental health issues. It’s hard enough to go through high school, but the pressure to perform athletically, succeed academically and not get injured piles worries onto the list.

A quarter of student-athletes say they feel pressure from parents and coaches to succeed. The pressure to be perfect. The pressure to not make mistakes. The pressure to be the best. This pressure could end up with the player hating the game they once loved.

The need to do well in school can also be mentally draining. It’s hard to balance practices and studies, and just one bad grade could land you on the bench. Kids who struggle with school but love their sport end up feeling more stressed by the end of the day.

All of this can lead to intense mental struggles. When I tore my ACL the first time and was cleared to play, there wasn’t a day on the field that I didn’t think about tearing it again.

Before every game I would pray, but the fear of tearing my ACL for a second time consumed me. I almost made it another season without injury but, sadly, it happened again.

Now I'm in the process of recovering, and when I'm cleared I have to think about if I want to play again.

I love the sport, but is all this stress worth it?

If you are an athlete who struggles with mental health, please reach out to a trusted adult and tell them what you are dealing with. The fight for good mental health is more important than your sport.

Morgan Spencer is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School