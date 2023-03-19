What do you think of when you hear the phrase “social media”? Just Instagram? That they’re harmful? Useless?

There is a widespread stigma around social media. It is believed that these platforms are the worst possible thing for teenagers. Yet few people acknowledge the amount of positivity that teenagers and young adults can find on social media.

Social media can provide teens with a sense of belonging and love they may not be receiving in their everyday lives. They can connect people with careers, creative outlets, connections, etc.

Social media can help people to expand their career and better their lives. Social media may have some flaws. but when you closely examine their structure, they truly impact people’s lives in so many positive ways.

When speaking about social media, some people automatically think of the negative comments on posts or the “haters” spread throughout the internet. Those comments and individuals only represent certain parts of social media; if you want to see the true intentions, you have to dig deeper into the benefits of social media and the internet.

By using and building a platform on social media, people can grow in their career field and create connections for their future — even at a young age.

I use social media to book internships and job-shadow experiences that will eventually help me in my future career. Without these resources, we would not have these opportunities that are available to a majority of teenagers via the internet.

Social media can also help teens find people they relate to and understand. It’s no secret that so many teens and young adults throughout the world struggle during these years of their lives. Social media can provide a crucial support system that some people cannot otherwise find in their “friends,” school, sports, community and even family. They may find comfort by using the internet to find friends who share the same interests, play the same musical instrument or sport, etc.

If social media are used in the proper way, they can be beneficial to younger generations. For example, social media are used to teach very young children about letters, numbers and other knowledge they need even before going into primary school.

Social media and the internet are crucial outlets to the growth and advancement of our society. We must quit weaponizing social media and recognize their importance and value in our society.

Ella Hauer is in the 11th grade at Solanco High School.