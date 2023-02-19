The Grammy Awards show Sunday, Feb. 5, was an event that many music lovers awaited anxiously, in hopes that their favorite stars would bring home an award.

This awards show is the most prestigious one for the music industry; it’s meant to bestow awards upon those with the best musical talent. But is that really the case?

Throughout the years, the Grammy Awards have been accused of racial bias. There have almost always been controversies about discrimination, but those criticisms came to the forefront in the media more than usual this year.

American pop culture has fluctuated greatly when it comes to discrimination over the years, resulting in a complex patchwork of low points, high points and everything in between. Questions are raised about race, gender, sexuality, wealth and power.

Conversations surrounding these topics have gotten more attention, resulting in some progress, but there is still work to do.

Looking specifically at race, the discrimination and microaggressions that people of color face daily are still constantly flowing through our society.

The celebrity world is often a place where most of these common inequalities can be sidelined — but this does not always eliminate discrimination at high-profile award shows such as the Grammys.

I believe that there are still traces of racism to be found when one reviews the show with unbiased, clear focus. The racial bias could involve the number of awards people of color have received, the categorization of different artists and even the lack of variety in many of the award categories.

The Grammy Awards are voted on by a group of musical professionals consisting of thousands of musicians, producers, songwriters and engineers.

The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys, is said to examine an artist’s work by focusing solely on the “artistic achievement, technical proficiency, and overall excellence” of their music. It asserts that it ignores an album’s success in sales and on the charts. While this may be the truth, it is not always outwardly shown.

The Grammy awarded for the Album of Year is highly anticipated, very challenging and ultimately the most competitive award at the Grammys. For this reason, many fans often have personal opinions about the results. Many show their biases when expressing how their favorite artist was “robbed” of an Album of the Year win.

Although this issue can often skyrocket into a whirlwind of gossip and drama within celebrity media, it may be hard to ignore the facts and data from the past several years.

Since 2008, only two albums by Black performers have been awarded the Grammy for Album of the Year. Although it is said that the Recording Academy assesses albums from technical and artistic standpoints, the statistics are clearly showing a “favoring” toward white artists in the Album of the Year category.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” was one of the 10 nominees for 2023’s Album of the Year Grammy. She now has a total of seven studio albums and 32 Grammy wins, the most in history.

Yet this global superstar has still never won the biggest category: Album of the Year. She has been nominated in that category four times (including for her acclaimed album “Lemonade”) and has always fallen short of winning. This year’s Album of the Year went to Harry Styles for “Harry’s House.” He was very humble and grateful about his win, but his speech included a privileged statement that many viewed as an ignorant perspective.

Styles has a positive reputation for being a person of inclusivity, but one comment during his acceptance speech — “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” — put some people on edge. Although the comment could be interpreted in different ways, some viewed it as an unenlightened view from a privileged white man.

While the 2023 Grammys results put a spotlight on the inequality of this awards ceremony, the ceremony also included some great accomplishments for people of color with the industry. Viola Davis, an extremely talented and accomplished actress, won a Grammy in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. That means she has an “EGOT,” having now won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Despite her loss in Album of the Year, Beyoncé set the record for most Grammy wins, surpassing Quincy Jones.

Also, the ceremony included a 50th anniversary tribute to the establishment and introduction of hip-hop music in the early 1970s. The performance brought back beloved stars, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa, who put on a brilliant performance of hip-hop from across the decades.

Helena Carroll is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.