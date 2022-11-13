Kids today are overly supervised and, as a result, many kids don’t go outside as much and don’t get enough exercise.

Although many parents claim to despise technology, they sometimes may prefer a hassle-free evening — their kid just stays inside, using their iPad, rather than having to work out all the details of going out with friends.

Kids don’t have enough freedom to go outside and play with their friends without a pesky parent hovering over their shoulders.

Parents today are always asking where their kids are going to be 24/7, rather than just letting them go out, like their parents did during their own childhoods. Children spend 35% less time playing outside than their parents did, according to a 2018 survey by Kamik, a footwear manufacturer.

In the 1990s and before, kids just ran through their neighborhoods and lived their lives, playing with their friends and going all around town. I wouldn’t say parents didn’t care about where their kids were; they just used parenting methods that were a lot less uptight.

If parents today were to ease up, kids might go outside more and, as a result, our generation might be a lot healthier.

America is known for having a high obesity rate, and I believe that parents could sometimes be part of the problem. With a lot of parents having an overprotective nature, they could actually be holding their kids back.

This is something to keep in mind, with the hope of changing and improving how we address this issue in the future. I think that parents in the next few generations should try to lighten up and allow their kids to be free and live their lives.

Kids should be able to go out and play with friends, or experience things without parents yapping at them about where they’re going to be and who’s going to be there.

When parents are too overprotective, their kids might eventually give up and become shyer or introverted.

The next few generations need to relax. The obesity rate in the U.S. is getting higher. If parents become more lenient, I bet kids would go out more and the obesity rate would go down.

Most importantly, kids today just need more freedom in general, so they can get outside and live their best lives.

Giovanna Gennace is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.