We all know that the new ways of teaching and following safety precautions during this pandemic are different, but are they helping more than they’re hurting? Are these teaching methods helping us to learn at all?

Some students do seem to prefer to work at home and on the computer, but other students would rather learn at school full time, for many reasons. One of them is that some may need actual in-person help to stay on topic and stay focused.

Some studies suggest that students learning from home or at a distance have a harder time focusing on school while dealing with either internal or external distractions.

All of this is especially true for some students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Although ADHD is not itself considered a learning disability, it can make it especially hard to concentrate when you’re by yourself and have no one to help you stay on task. Distractions may be as simple as a doorbell ringing or the TV playing in another room.

An example of an internal distraction is if a family member loses their job due to the COVID-19 crisis. Such news can have a huge impact on your ability to learn.

Another problem with this new style of learning can be the emotional side effects of having very little to no social interaction.

It has been shown that when some students are learning at home, they have very bad time management — unlike when they are in the structure provided in the classroom. Some students will do something they like better than schoolwork, because there is much less natural guidance by the teachers. According to understood.org, students who do schoolwork at home may feel more in charge of their own work, but it has also been shown that it is easier for them to drift from their topic or lesson.

All in all, the methods of schooling during the pandemic might not be beneficial to students trying to learn and focus in our challenging current situation.

Matthew Haas is in the 10th grade at Solanco High School.